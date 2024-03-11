Taking a Disney cruise has been on my bucket list since my husband and I went on our honeymoon (a.k.a. Disneymoon) to Disney World. This spring, I’ll be finally crossing that item off my list. And through planning my trip, I’ve discovered many ways to stretch your cruise budget without making any Disney-sized sacrifices. So, before my family sets sail, let me share what I’ve learned about saving on your first—or next—Disney cruise.

Why you should choose to sail on a Disney cruise

The great thing about cruises is that you can enjoy meals, live entertainment and recreational activities as part of your package. It’s no different with a Disney cruise.

Disney operates six cruise ships: Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Magic, Disney Wish, Disney Wonder and Disney Treasure (the last of which will first set sail in December 2024). Each liner has a minimum of three pool areas with waterslides, as well as a fitness centre overlooking the ocean, youth clubs and adult-only areas. During the cruisetour, guests can interact with Disney characters and enjoy first-run showings of movies and Broadway-style performances at night.

But these fun-filled vacation packages don’t come cheap. Families of four can expect to pay upwards of $4,000—and as much as $11,500 during peak holiday season—for a five-to-six-night Caribbean cruise. A five-night Alaskan cruise in July is currently going for around $18,000, if you want a spacious room with a private verandah.

How to save money when booking a Disney cruise

With so many packages to choose from, it can be hard to figure out which option gives the most bang for the buck. So, I spoke with travel experts to get their insider travel budgeting tips on how you can get the best deal when booking your Disney cruise.

Check the Disney cruise line website for promotions

Keep an eye out for discounts and promotions on available sailings through the Disney Cruise Line website, suggests Barry Choi, money and travel expert at Money We Have. “Disney often has Canadian exclusive discounts where you can save up to 25% on select sailings. This is an obvious way to save and worth waiting for if you’re flexible with your dates.”

Book with a Disney travel agent

Consider booking your vacation with a Disney travel agent. It doesn’t cost you anything, because the agents usually work on commission (paid by Disney). Even though you may be able to find discounts on your own, Disney agents apply all available discounts and promotions, even some not yet publicly announced.

Another reason to go through a Disney travel agency: In exchange for booking, some agencies will offer you on-board credit, explains Deborah Goldberg, a travel agent with ClickTheMouse Travel. This credit can be used toward almost anything on your trip, including port adventures, show-time snacks and souvenirs.