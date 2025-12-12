American Express Cobalt review
Our American Express Cobalt review covers rewards, insurance, perks, fees, and real user opinions. See whether the Amex Cobalt is worth it for Canadians.
If you know you want an American Express credit card, you’ve probably been referred to the Cobalt credit card. The Cobalt combines high earn rates for everyday purchases with a great insurance package and the ability to put points towards travel for high value. In this American Express Cobalt review, we break down rewards, perks, insurance, fees, and real cardholder opinions to help you decide if the Cobalt is worth it.
The American Express Cobalt might be the perfect card for someone who wants access to Amex’s well-known perks and insurance coverage while earning increased rewards for everyday purchases like groceries, restaurants, streaming, and gas.
Annual fee: $15.99/month (equals $191.88 annually) for non-Quebec residents. $191.88/year for Quebec residents.
Welcome offer: Earn 1,250 points for each month you spend $750, up to a maximum of 15,000 points.
Card details
|Interest rates
|21.99% on purchases and cash advances, 25.99% to 29.99% penalty APR on purchases and cash advances (rates are variable)
|Income required
|None specified
|Credit score
|725 or higher
|Point value
|1 Amex Membership Rewards point = $0.01 when redeemed with the Flexible Points Travel Program, $0.015 on average with the Fixed Points Travel Program, and up to $0.02 with airline points transfers
We’ll get into the reward and benefit details in a moment, but take a second to check out the basics of this card.
|Earn rates
|5 points per $1 spent on groceries and restaurants
3 points per $1 spent on streaming services
2 points per $1 spent on gas, transit, and rideshare services
1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases
|Insurance included
|Extended warranty
Purchase protection
Mobile device
Travel accident
Emergency medical
Flight delay
Baggage delay and lost or stolen baggage
Hotel burglary
Rental car theft and damage
|Special perks and features
|American Express Offers
Amex Hotel Collection2
4/7 customer service
Amex Front Of The Line
Plan It Installment Payment Plan
|Minimum credit limit
|Any amount
|Supplementary card cost
|$0
It always helps to consider the benefits and drawbacks of a credit card before you apply.
Pros:
Cons:
The American Express Cobalt might be one of Amex’s most popular reward credit cards because it offers fantastic earn rates on popular categories.
When you’re ready to cash in your Amex rewards, take advantage of using flexible or fixed points to book travel or transfer them to another airline loyalty program. If travel isn’t your thing, you can cash in points for merchandise, charity, gift cards, and Amazon.ca—but the points lose considerable value with these non-travel options.
American Express is known for its top-notch perks and fantastic insurance coverage. The Amex Cobalt doesn’t disappoint.
Your Cobalt loads personalized discount opportunities through Amex Offers. Just select the discounts you want and make a qualifying purchase to receive a percentage or a fixed amount back on your card. There are dining, travel, entertainment, and retail savings opportunities that are frequently updated.
As an Amex cardholder, you’ll also get access to exclusive events and reservations at hotels or restaurants through Amex Experiences. In many cases, you can score presale or reserved tickets to popular concerts and experiences.
The Amex Cobalt includes travel insurance coverage for cardholders. If you travel outside your province (within Canada or internationally), you get emergency medical coverage up to $5,000 per person per trip (for travellers age 64 or under, up to 15 days). It also provides flight delay and baggage delay insurance, hotel burglary protection, and lost or stolen baggage insurance.
We’ve already mentioned that the Amex Cobalt is a great travel credit card, so don’t overlook this feature when booking your next trip. The Hotel Collection features stylish hotels with unique personalities. Not only can you access these distinctive hotels with your card, but you’ll also earn a $100 hotel credit and one room upgrade at check-in when you stay at least two nights.
Now that you understand the card’s rewards and features, find out what real cardholders have to say about the Cobalt.
When we checked Reddit threads, we found that many users liked the card’s fast earn rate.
As this person pointed out, whether the Amex Cobalt is worth it for you depends entirely on your personal spending habits. If you’re not spending a lot in the increased earning categories, a no-fee card with a better base earn rate might be a better idea.
As for what third-party reviewers generally think of American Express, here’s how the issuer ranks:
American Express does not list a required income for the Amex Cobalt, but you’ll still need to have a very good credit score to be eligible for the card.
Because of its high earn rate in popular categories, most Canadians should be able to recoup the annual fee and earn additional rewards, making this card worthwhile.
Do you get airport lounge access with Amex Cobalt?
Although the Amex Gold has better insurance coverage, we prefer the Amex Cobalt since it has a much lower annual fee and earns rewards faster.
