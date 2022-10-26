Canada’s best credit cards for people with bad credit 2022
If you want to improve your credit score you’ll have to show you can handle credit responsibly—and, used properly, the right credit card can assist in rebuilding bad credit.
If you want to improve your credit score you’ll have to show you can handle credit responsibly—and, used properly, the right credit card can assist in rebuilding bad credit.
Advertisement
Conventional wisdom may lead you to believe that if you have bad credit, you should swear off credit cards. However, if you want to improve your credit score, you’ll have to prove you can handle credit responsibly, and one way to do that is—you guessed it—to have a credit card. When used responsibly, having and using a credit card can actually be a helpful tool to assist in rebuilding bad credit. While a low credit score might limit which credit card you can qualify for, luckily, there are a whole host of products catered to people in this situation. These cards often come with higher interest rates and lower spending limits; however, they can be a good starting point to re-establishing a respectable credit score. This in turn will help you get approved down the line for loans, a line of credit or even a mortgage. Some of these cards even earn you rewards, too.
Advertisement
|Card
|Details
|Annual fee
|Plastk Secured Visa
(get more details)*
|• Points on every purchase
• Min. deposit: $300
• Secured card
• 17.99% APR
|$120*
|Neo Financial Mastercard
(get more details) *
|• Up to 15% cash back at Neo partner stores
• Min. deposit: $50
• Secured card
• 19.99% APR
|$0
|Home Trust Secured Visa
(get more details)*
|• Min. deposit: $500
• Secured card
• 14.90% APR
|$59
|Capital One Low Rate Guaranteed Mastercard
|• Secured card
• 14.99% APR
|$59
|BMO Air Miles Mastercard for students
|• Earn up to 3 miles per $25 spent
• 20.99% APR
|$0
|Scotiabank Momentum No-Fee Visa (get more details)*
|• Earn 1% cash back on select purchases
• 19.99% APR
|$0
*The Plastk Secured Visa has a $48 annual fee and a $6 monthly maintenance fee.
A poor credit history will limit the cards available to you, but that’s not to say you don’t have much choice. For starters, when using a credit card to rebuild your credit score, you’ll first need to choose between a secured and an unsecured card. A secured credit card is offered on the condition that you “secure” it with collateral, usually in the form of a refundable deposit that can be claimed by the lender if you default on your payments. These cards are marketed directly to those with bad credit, so they have an easier approval process and come with no frills. And lenders report back your activity to the credit bureau, which builds up your score as you continue to repay responsibly. With a prepaid card, the credit limit is directly based on the holder’s deposit.
While not generally available to those with bad credit, unsecured cards are occasionally offered to consumers with “fair” credit scores—generally in the 600 to 650 range. As the name suggests, an unsecured card doesn’t require a deposit. Plus, unlike secured cards, many unsecured cards offer rewards (think points or cash back, which is a nice perk, isn’t it?). That said, they can command tougher approval requirements than unsecured cards. And like all contracts, it’s always a good idea to read the fine print when selecting your card.
At a glance: The Plastk Secured Visa offers users with poor credit a tidy package with a welcome bonus, the ability to earn rewards, credit tracking features and a below-average interest rate. Although the $48 annual fee is modest, users will have to pay $6 monthly to maintain their account, bringing the total annual cost to $120.
At a glance: You can start using the no-annual-fee Neo Financial Mastercard with a deposit of as little as $50, and it has a cash back program that can get you an average of 5% cash back for purchases at partner businesses. You can subscribe to optional “Bundles” that give you the ability to make your Neo card more suited to your spending habits, with boosted rewards and various perks like insurance.
At a glance: The low interest option Home Trust Secured Visa has a 14.90% interest rate when you pay an annual fee of $59—a sum that can be well worth it if you’re carrying a balance. You can deposit as little as $500 or up to $10,000 to your account and that amount becomes your card’s spending limit. This card reports back to the credit agencies, so it can be used to build or boost your credit.
At a glance: You are guaranteed to be approved for the Capital One Guaranteed Secured Mastercard, as long as you’re of the age of majority in your province, you don’t have an existing Capital One account (or have applied for one in the past 30 days), and you haven’t had a Capital One account in bad standing in the past year. This card offers an effective way to build your credit—even if you have a low credit score—and even offers a few extras.
At a glance: With the BMO Air Miles Mastercard for Students, cardholders can earn Air Miles they can redeem for travel, merchandise or cash rewards. While this no-annual-fee card doesn’t offer anything in the way of extras, it does welcome new members with a healthy bonus of 800 Air Miles.
Advertisement
At a glance: Newcomers often have no Canadian credit record which can hinder a person’s ability to apply for a loan or mortgage, or initiate a relationship with their bank. The Scotia Momentum No-Fee Visa remedies that with a no-fee card that earns cash back rewards and comes with a beefy welcome bonus to boot.
Having a credit card and using it responsibly is a powerful way to repair your credit history and credit score. But you’ll have to be strategic with the card you choose to apply for. Expect to qualify for cards with fewer perks than the popular credit cards available, as well as less favourable terms or even cards that require a deposit. Once you begin establishing your creditworthiness, you can upgrade to a card with better rewards and terms.
There are several ways to go about getting a credit card if you have bad credit.
Search for credit cards and personal loans. Once you’ve researched which cards you might qualify for… wait. Every application you send in will affect your credit score, so you want to be thoughtful about when and how you apply. Compare your options, paying close attention to fees, interest rates, repayment terms and available perks. When you’ve made your prioritized list, it’s time to submit your first application. And be completely honest with your application. Wait for the response before moving down your list. Most creditors have a very quick turnaround so it’s not worth making multiple submissions to only jeopardize your credit score.
Your credit score is expressed as a number, generally between 300 and 900, that represents how credit-worthy you are. Meaning: how much of a risk you could pose to lenders or creditors to not pay them money back. Your score is affected by all sorts of variables including the amount of debt you carry, whether you repay in full and on time, and even how long your credit history is. The higher your credit score, the better.
|Category
|Range
|Poor
|300 to 659
|Good
|660 to 724
|Very good
|725 to 759
|Excellent
|760 to 900
Credit scoring models do differ, so each institution can have its own metrics for what scores of “good” and “bad” are. But generally, a credit score of 760 and over is considered “excellent.” Scores between 660 and 759 are “good” or “very good.” And most lenders will accept the risk associated with these borrowers. If your credit score is below 660, you may have trouble finding a creditor—or if you do, the terms may not be optimal.
Just as your financial habits created your credit score, so they can improve it. Here are the five variables that most affect your credit score, with the most impactful first.
Unfortunately, if you’re a newcomer to Canada, your credit score from your home country won’t follow you here. As a result, your credit card choices may be more limited, but this also means you can start building a new score from scratch—which, for some, can be a positive. One approach is to use a secured card to help you get started, with the goal of graduating to a better, unsecured card.
Advertisement
Another way to build your Canadian credit score might be through a program for newcomers at one of the banks. For example, Scotiabank’s StartRight program is designed specifically for newcomers to Canada, providing access to credit, a savings account, no-fee international money transfers, and help from the bank’s financial advisors. Similarly, BMO’s NewStart Program can issue you a credit card, a bank account, a safety deposit box, and even mortgage options.
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it's an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense (owned by Ratehub Inc.) which helps our website stay free to our users. It's important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We are committed to looking at all available products in the market, and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it's included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Sponsored By
National Bank of Canada
Retired or near retirement and rethinking the classic balanced...
Presented By
National Bank of Canada
Presented By
National Bank of Canada
Presented By
National Bank of Canada
Presented By
National Bank of Canada
Goal setting is an important financial strategy, but the...
Having a good credit score will help you obtain...
High interest rates aren’t necessarily bad for banks, the...
If you carry a balance, consider switching to one...
i like it
i like this card because good
I am looking for a secured credit card that includes insurance for car rentals.
Have bad creditscore looking for credit card
Plastk is not setup for credit bureau reporting. So if you’re looking to improve your credit with a Plastk secured credit card you need to explore other options. Seeing as this has been established in 2019 and it’s now July 2021 there’s no telling how long they’ve been telling customers that credit bureau reporting will start soon. (See below)
————————————————
Hi Robert,
Thank you for contacting Plastk! Thank you for contacting Plastk! At this time, we have sent all our customer files over to Equifax and are in the final stages of implementation. We know you have been waiting patiently and it has been a long time coming, but we are almost there as our customer credit files are now with Equifax. We’re just asking that our customers please give us a little more time to be able to get the reporting live so all your credit history with Plastk will hit your credit report.
We will be reporting to both Equifax and Transunion.
Once reporting commences it will be monthly reporting.
Hope this helps!
Vivien
Client Success Team
Call:1-855-485-0102
Email: [email protected]