Find your next credit card* See cards tailored for you from over 12 banks and card issuers

No impact to your credit score

Get an answer in under 60 seconds Find my perfect card You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

Best credit cards for people with bad credit in Canada

*The Plastk Secured Visa has a $48 annual fee and a $6 monthly maintenance fee.

Secured vs. unsecured vs. prepaid credit cards

A poor credit history will limit the cards available to you, but that’s not to say you don’t have much choice. For starters, when using a credit card to rebuild your credit score, you’ll first need to choose between a secured and an unsecured card. A secured credit card is offered on the condition that you “secure” it with collateral, usually in the form of a refundable deposit that can be claimed by the lender if you default on your payments. These cards are marketed directly to those with bad credit, so they have an easier approval process and come with no frills. And lenders report back your activity to the credit bureau, which builds up your score as you continue to repay responsibly. With a prepaid card, the credit limit is directly based on the holder’s deposit.

While not generally available to those with bad credit, unsecured cards are occasionally offered to consumers with “fair” credit scores—generally in the 600 to 650 range. As the name suggests, an unsecured card doesn’t require a deposit. Plus, unlike secured cards, many unsecured cards offer rewards (think points or cash back, which is a nice perk, isn’t it?). That said, they can command tougher approval requirements than unsecured cards. And like all contracts, it’s always a good idea to read the fine print when selecting your card.

Best overall secured credit card for people with bad credit

At a glance: The Plastk Secured Visa offers users with poor credit a tidy package with a welcome bonus, the ability to earn rewards, credit tracking features and a below-average interest rate. Although the $48 annual fee is modest, users will have to pay $6 monthly to maintain their account, bringing the total annual cost to $120.

Annual fee: $48, plus a $6/month maintenance fee

$48, plus a $6/month maintenance fee Interest rate: 17.99% on purchases and 21.99% on cash advances

17.99% on purchases and 21.99% on cash advances Minimum deposit: $300

$300 Income requirements: None

None Welcome offer : 0% interest rate for the first 3 months and 5,000 rewards points (a $20 value)

: 0% interest rate for the first 3 months and 5,000 rewards points (a $20 value) Additional benefits: Earn referral credits; comes with zero fraud liability

Pros

Earn points which you can use to pay off your credit card bill.

Earn 1,250 points (a $5 value) when you make a referral.

Get a 0% interest rate on purchases for the first 3 months, which gives you extra time interest-free.

The purchase interest rate of 17.99% is lower than with most regular cards.

Cons

The monthly maintenance fee on the account is an additional $72 annually, so along with the $48 annual fee, users pay $120.

This card charges a 4.5% currency conversion fee on purchases made in foreign currencies. Most regular cards charge between 2.5% and 3%.

If you fail to make the minimum payment for two consecutive months or twice in a calendar year, your interest rate increases to 29.99%.

Best secured credit card for rewards

At a glance: You can start using the no-annual-fee Neo Financial Mastercard with a deposit of as little as $50, and it has a cash back program that can get you an average of 5% cash back for purchases at partner businesses. You can subscribe to optional “Bundles” that give you the ability to make your Neo card more suited to your spending habits, with boosted rewards and various perks like insurance.

Annual fee: $0

$0 Interest rate: 19.99% to 24.99% on purchases (19.99% to 25.49% for Quebec residents)

19.99% to 24.99% on purchases (19.99% to 25.49% for Quebec residents) Minimum deposit: $50

$50 Income requirements: None

None Welcome offer : Earn 15% cash back on your first purchase at most Neo partners

: Earn 15% cash back on your first purchase at most Neo partners Additional benefits: Access to optional Bundles; Insights lets you track your spending

Pros

Tailor the card to your needs using customizable Bundles.

Earn unlimited cash back on your purchases.

Open a Neo account without a hard credit check, which means you won’t damage your credit score further.

This is a guaranteed approval credit card.

Cons

You’ll have to shop with partners to get the most cash back.

There are almost no extras with this card unless you subscribe to a Bundle.

Best secured credit card for low interest

At a glance: The low interest option Home Trust Secured Visa has a 14.90% interest rate when you pay an annual fee of $59—a sum that can be well worth it if you’re carrying a balance. You can deposit as little as $500 or up to $10,000 to your account and that amount becomes your card’s spending limit. This card reports back to the credit agencies, so it can be used to build or boost your credit.

Annual fee: $59

$59 Interest rate: 14.90% on purchases

14.90% on purchases Minimum deposit: $500

$500 Income requirements: None

None Additional benefits: Zero Liability protection

Pros

You can pay your annual fee in a lump sum or installments.

Cardholders can choose between an annual fee of $59 and a 14.90% interest rate or no annual fee and a 19.99% interest rate.

Cons

There’s a $12 additional fee for accounts that are inactive for a year.

This card doesn’t have any extras or perks.

Not available to residents of Quebec.

Best credit card for bad credit

Capital One Guaranteed Secured Mastercard

At a glance: You are guaranteed to be approved for the Capital One Guaranteed Secured Mastercard, as long as you’re of the age of majority in your province, you don’t have an existing Capital One account (or have applied for one in the past 30 days), and you haven’t had a Capital One account in bad standing in the past year. This card offers an effective way to build your credit—even if you have a low credit score—and even offers a few extras.

Annual fee: $59

$59 Interest rate: 19.80% on purchases, 21.90% on cash advances, 19.80% on balance transfers

19.80% on purchases, 21.90% on cash advances, 19.80% on balance transfers Minimum deposit: $75 (minimum, in security funds, up to a maximum of $300)

$75 (minimum, in security funds, up to a maximum of $300) Income requirements: None

None Additional benefits: Travel benefits including up to $250,000 in common carrier travel accident coverage and baggage delay; car rental collision/loss damage waiver; 24/7 travel assistance; price protection; purchase assurance and extended warranty

Pros

You’re guaranteed approval as long as you meet basic eligibility criteria.

Comes with some travel benefits, including common carrier travel accident coverage and car rental collision/loss damage waiver.

Cons

Comes with some travel insurance, but you’ll likely need to buy supplemental protection.

Best credit card for students with bad credit

BMO Air Miles Mastercard for Students

At a glance: With the BMO Air Miles Mastercard for Students, cardholders can earn Air Miles they can redeem for travel, merchandise or cash rewards. While this no-annual-fee card doesn’t offer anything in the way of extras, it does welcome new members with a healthy bonus of 800 Air Miles.