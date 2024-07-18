Advertisement

Home Insurance

What to know about insurance claims after a flash flood

Optional flood insurance is becoming more popular for home owners across Canada. Here’s why.

Mortgages

How much income do I need to qualify for a mortgage in Canada?

Spend

The best no-fee credit cards in Canada for 2024

These cards have no annual fee and still boast perks like cash back, travel insurance and more.

Credit Cards

These credit cards can help you save big on travel to Orlando

Through free or discounted flights, hotel stays and car rental insurance, the right credit cards can get you to...

Spend

The best credit cards in Canada for 2024

Find the credit cards in Canada that offer the most rewards and the lowest fees, based on the latest...

Home Insurance

Does your home insurance cover water damage? Probably not

Extreme weather events, including rainstorms, are on the rise. Now is the time to check if you have enough...

Columns

Tax deductible expenses when selling a cottage in Canada

Minimize capital gains taxes on the sale of a cottage in Canada by making smart reno choices.

News

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in June, driving hopes for July rate cut

The inflation reading gives some economists more confidence that the Bank of Canada will cut its benchmark interest rate...

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: July 14, 2024

U.S. inflation down, consumers are buying less Pepsi, Delta suffers from increased expenses and competition, Amazon’s 30th birthday has...

Banking

Wealthsimple Cash review 2024

Wealthsimple Cash comes with high interest rates and a no foreign transaction fee card. Let’s take a closer look...

