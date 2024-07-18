The survey is below. Scroll down the questions to see all 18, then click “Done” to submit.

Create your own user feedback survey

Terms and Conditions

Thank you for your participation in this survey. It should take approximately 5 minutes to fill it out. For completing the survey, you will be entered into a draw to win one of two $100 gift cards. The survey will close on Friday August 23rd 2024

Each person whose name is drawn will be required to correctly answer a skill-testing question: (6 x 6) – (20 / 5). The draw will take place on Monday August 26. The chances of winning will vary depending on how many people complete the survey; you have an approximate 1 / 2,500 chance of winning. Winners will be notified with the email they provided as part of the survey. The contest is not available to residents of Quebec.

Privacy Notice

MoneySense will use your survey responses to better understand its users and product offerings. We will maintain the confidentiality of any contact information you provide to us. For more information, please read MoneySense’s privacy policy.