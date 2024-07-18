MoneySense reader survey: Help us get to know you
What kind of stories would you like to read? What’s your top financial goal? Complete our survey for a chance to win one of two prizes, and help us create the content you want to read.
We’d love to get your thoughts on personal finance. It’s just a quick six-minute poll for a future article. All responses are anonymous. If you submit your email address for the draw, it will only be used for that. MoneySense will not keep the email addresses. That said, feel free to sign up for one or all three of the free MoneySense newsletters.
The survey is below. Scroll down the questions to see all 18, then click “Done” to submit.
Create your own user feedback survey
Thank you for your participation in this survey. It should take approximately 5 minutes to fill it out. For completing the survey, you will be entered into a draw to win one of two $100 gift cards. The survey will close on Friday August 23rd 2024
Each person whose name is drawn will be required to correctly answer a skill-testing question: (6 x 6) – (20 / 5). The draw will take place on Monday August 26. The chances of winning will vary depending on how many people complete the survey; you have an approximate 1 / 2,500 chance of winning. Winners will be notified with the email they provided as part of the survey. The contest is not available to residents of Quebec.
MoneySense will use your survey responses to better understand its users and product offerings. We will maintain the confidentiality of any contact information you provide to us. For more information, please read MoneySense’s privacy policy.
Created By
