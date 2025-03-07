How to prepare for possible job loss in Canada
Will a potential recession mean mass layoffs? Learn how to prepare financially and recover if the worst happens and you lose your job.
Financial uncertainty has been on Canadians’ minds and with good reason. We’ve dealt with stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and, more recently, talk of a possible tariff-induced recession. If a recession does occur, some Canadians are expected to lose their jobs, and hiring will slow down. So, it’s best to always be ready for these types of financial events.
Let’s back up a bit to explain how we got here. United States president Donald Trump began hinting at placing tariffs on Canadian imports on the campaign trail. Canada took him seriously: after all, the president placed tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel during his first term in office.
Sure enough, following Trump’s inauguration in January, the president threatened widespread 25% tariffs on Canadian goods. The original deadline keeps getting pushed back, and widespread tariffs may now only come into effect on April 2—pending further changes or delays. If the tariffs do end up going ahead as planned, they could seriously hurt the economy. And if they last long enough, many experts say they could slow Canadian GDP growth by at least 2.5%, which means we’d technically be in a recession.
In 2023, exports made up one-third of Canada’s GDP and supported millions of jobs, mostly in the natural resource and automotive sectors. Roughly three-quarters of all of our exports go to the United States. Since Canada relies so heavily on its southern neighbour as a trading partner, U.S. tariffs—which are a form of tax on imports—would raise prices for Americans and encourage them to buy more homemade products. It could even convince manufacturers to close plants in Canada and move them to America. More than one million Canadians could lose their jobs if the U.S. tariffs last for over a year, Jim Stanford, chief economist at the Centre for Future Work, told the Toronto Star.
Talk of tariffs alone is generally bad for the economy, as it means small businesses can’t plan for the future and investors aren’t sure where to put their money. Already, some Canadian businesses are planning around the possibility of tariffs—in spite of shifting deadlines and not knowing whether they will actually be implemented.
Here are some strategies to help you prepare your finances so that you can cope with a job loss—just in case.
Often there are warning signs when a company is considering shrinking its workforce. A major one is obviously the economy—in a recession, companies may look for ways to cut costs. What about your place of employment? Have you noticed signs of cost-cutting? Other signs: It keeps missing its earnings targets, its share price is falling, or other companies in the same industry are starting layoffs.
You do have rights if you are laid off. Each province and territory in Canada has its own employment laws governing notice for termination, pay in lieu and other termination processes. Generally speaking, if you are laid off in Canada, your employer must provide you with two weeks’ notice, or two weeks’ severance pay if it fails to give you notice. Some employers provide laid-off employees with a combination of advance notice and severance pay. There are some exceptions to this requirement, when the mandatory notice and pay in lieu of notice do not apply—such as being dismissed for just cause (which is usually serious misconduct), when the layoff is temporary or if the laid-off employee has been working for their employer for less than three months.
This severance pay should cover a couple of weeks or months of living expenses until you can find another job or switch over to employment insurance (EI).
Fiona Martyn, an employment lawyer at Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, an employment and labour law firm in Toronto, recommends taking your severance package to a lawyer for review before signing anything. Even though you signed an employment contract upon being hired, sometimes the termination clauses are unenforceable, as the law may have changed during your tenure. “What [an employment lawyer] can do is help you negotiate a better severance package which reflects factors like your age, length of service and position. Severance packages help to bridge the [financial] gap until you find a new job,” she says.
That’s exactly what Michael did (last name withheld for privacy reasons). Michael, who lives in Toronto, lost his job at a large tech company in 2019. “I saw the writing on the wall from a mile away,” he says. “I started getting my ducks in a row.” He was disappointed with his settlement offer—the company let him go only weeks before his stock options would have vested, so his total compensation package was much lower than he expected.
Michael immediately went to a lawyer. “By getting a strong letter from [my lawyer], I was able to get an extra month of severance,” he says. For the one-hour meeting and the letter, he paid $500, which was only a small percentage of the additional severance pay he subsequently received.
You can contact the regulatory organization in your province or territory—like the Law Society of Ontario or the Law Society of British Columbia—for a referral to a qualified employment lawyer. These organizations oversee the practice of law and establish standards of competence for lawyers in each province and territory.
What is EI? EI used to refer to “unemployment insurance,” but the correct term is now “employment insurance.” EI provides income to Canadians who have lost their jobs through “no fault of their own” for up to 45 weeks, or just over 10 months. The maximum amount you can receive is 55% of your salary, up to $650 a week.
EI begins when you are no longer receiving severance pay from your employer. To be eligible, you have to be out of work and receiving no pay for at least seven consecutive days, and you have to have been terminated without cause. You should apply for EI as soon as you get laid off, regardless of whether your employer offered a severance package, Martyn says. You can apply on the same day you get laid off—even if you don’t yet have the required documents. If you do have severance, simply inform Service Canada, which administers the EI program, and it will put your EI payments on hold until that period ends. And if you find another job before then, you won’t need EI.
Kurt Rosentreter, a senior financial advisor at Manulife, offers these tips to lessen the potential impact of a temporary job loss.
To prepare for possible job loss, you’ll want to stay marketable—this can help you find another job quickly, says Rosentrer. And the best way to do that is to refresh your LinkedIn profile, get new certificates in your field and keep networking. Don’t be complacent about your skills.
Michael did all that and was able to find a job as soon as his severance money ran out. “I started polishing up my resumé, making sure I had references I could call, and began reaching out to my old bosses and companies I had worked for to see if they were looking for anyone new,” he says.
His on-the-ball tactics helped him to find a job within two months, so he never needed to receive EI or tighten his family’s budget.
Have an emergency fund to cover at least three months of expenses. Make sure it’s in cash and not invested, so it’s accessible, says Rosentreter. And consider also getting a line of credit from a bank for about $50,000 to $100,000, with the goal to never use it. “Let it sit at zero,” he says. “That safety net is so important if you [lose your job and are] unemployed for longer than you think.”
Of course, use debt carefully. Rosentreter says, “It’s never a good idea to go into debt, but if it’s a crisis like a job loss, and if you are confident you can get employed again, it can be all the difference between covering your bills or not.” If you do incur debt while you’re between jobs, he adds, try to pay it off as soon as possible once you’re employed again.
Look at your debt and consider what would happen should you lose your job. If you do become unemployed, your savings can get eaten up, so you may want to minimize your debt payments for a while, says Rosentreter. Also, avoid relying on your credit cards, because the interest rates are very high (typically 20% for purchases, and even higher for cash withdrawals). If that does happen, look into a balance transfer credit card with a lower interest rate. Other options include consolidating debt with a line of credit or a loan for a lower interest rate. If you have a mortgage, you could try negotiating with your lender to stretch out payments, and temporarily reduce your payments on other debts to just the interest.
Job loss is not uncommon, even without the upheaval of a pandemic and a possible recession. Planning ahead will help you avoid a job loss turning into a financial disaster. If you keep your skills up to date and stay on top of your finances, you’ll have a better chance of coming out stronger on the other side, and hopefully with a better job.
