Could tariffs cause a recession in Canada?

Let’s back up a bit to explain how we got here. United States president Donald Trump began hinting at placing tariffs on Canadian imports on the campaign trail. Canada took him seriously: after all, the president placed tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel during his first term in office.

Sure enough, following Trump’s inauguration in January, the president threatened widespread 25% tariffs on Canadian goods. The original deadline keeps getting pushed back, and widespread tariffs may now only come into effect on April 2—pending further changes or delays. If the tariffs do end up going ahead as planned, they could seriously hurt the economy. And if they last long enough, many experts say they could slow Canadian GDP growth by at least 2.5%, which means we’d technically be in a recession.

How important is the U.S. as a trading partner?

In 2023, exports made up one-third of Canada’s GDP and supported millions of jobs, mostly in the natural resource and automotive sectors. Roughly three-quarters of all of our exports go to the United States. Since Canada relies so heavily on its southern neighbour as a trading partner, U.S. tariffs—which are a form of tax on imports—would raise prices for Americans and encourage them to buy more homemade products. It could even convince manufacturers to close plants in Canada and move them to America. More than one million Canadians could lose their jobs if the U.S. tariffs last for over a year, Jim Stanford, chief economist at the Centre for Future Work, told the Toronto Star.

Talk of tariffs alone is generally bad for the economy, as it means small businesses can’t plan for the future and investors aren’t sure where to put their money. Already, some Canadian businesses are planning around the possibility of tariffs—in spite of shifting deadlines and not knowing whether they will actually be implemented.

Here are some strategies to help you prepare your finances so that you can cope with a job loss—just in case.

Signs your company may have upcoming layoffs

Often there are warning signs when a company is considering shrinking its workforce. A major one is obviously the economy—in a recession, companies may look for ways to cut costs. What about your place of employment? Have you noticed signs of cost-cutting? Other signs: It keeps missing its earnings targets, its share price is falling, or other companies in the same industry are starting layoffs.

Know your rights when it comes to layoffs

You do have rights if you are laid off. Each province and territory in Canada has its own employment laws governing notice for termination, pay in lieu and other termination processes. Generally speaking, if you are laid off in Canada, your employer must provide you with two weeks’ notice, or two weeks’ severance pay if it fails to give you notice. Some employers provide laid-off employees with a combination of advance notice and severance pay. There are some exceptions to this requirement, when the mandatory notice and pay in lieu of notice do not apply—such as being dismissed for just cause (which is usually serious misconduct), when the layoff is temporary or if the laid-off employee has been working for their employer for less than three months.

This severance pay should cover a couple of weeks or months of living expenses until you can find another job or switch over to employment insurance (EI).