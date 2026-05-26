Whether you got a letter from Service Canada urging you to apply or you think you might be eligible for the benefit, we’ll help you figure out if you qualify. We’ll also explain the best way to apply and how much you might receive.

What is the Canada Disability Benefit?

The Canada Disability Benefit is a relatively new federal benefit that provides direct financial support to people with disabilities. Since working-age Canadians with disabilities are disproportionately living in poverty, the benefit aims to improve their financial security.

The benefit is paid out monthly, and the amount you receive depends on your adjusted family net income.

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Canada disability tax credit vs. Canada Disability Benefit

The newer Canada Disability Benefit is not to be confused with the long-established disability tax credit. The benefit is a monthly payment you receive and can use for anything you need, while the tax credit simply reduces the amount of income that you might owe taxes on.

To get the benefit, however, you have to qualify for the disability tax credit. To be approved, you’ll need a doctor to fill out a form describing your disability and how it affects your life. If the government believes you have a marked restriction or significant limitation, you can claim the tax credit.

The disability tax credit is $10,138 for the 2025 tax year.

How much is the Canada Disability Benefit in 2026?

Every year, the government adjusts the benefit amount for inflation, and the benefit year runs from July to the following June. In 2025, the maximum amount you can get from July 2025 to June 2026 is $2,400 or $200 per month.

The exact amount you receive depends on your adjusted family net income as reported on your most recent tax return. If you earn less than $23,000 as an individual, you’ll receive the maximum amount. Couples who earn less than $32,500 per year will also see the full benefit.

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If you make more than that, you may still get the benefit, but at a reduced rate.

Working income exception

If you’re working, don’t assume that you won’t qualify for the benefit because you make too much money. The government allows you to exclude up to $10,000 of your income if you’re an individual filing for the benefit or up to $14,000 combined for couples.

If you’d like an estimate of how much you could receive, use the Canada Disability Benefit Estimator on the government’s website.

Canada Disability Benefit eligibility: Who can claim it?

To be eligible for the Canada Disability Benefit, you must have received approval for the disability tax credit (DTC). The DTC is the eligibility threshold for many provincial and federal disability support programs.

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If you’ve been approved for the DTC, you must be a Canadian resident for income tax filing purposes, and you, along with your spouse or common law partner, must have filed the most recent federal tax return.

The Canada Disability Benefit is only available to people between the ages of 18 and 64. And, you must be one of the following:

A Canadian citizen

A permanent resident

An individual registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act

A protected person

A temporary resident who has lived in Canada throughout the previous 18 months

At this time, the benefit isn’t available to people who are incarcerated. If you are incarcerated and become ineligible, you must reapply once you have served your sentence if you’d like to receive the benefit.

How to get the Canada Disability Benefit

If you meet the qualifications, you’ll have to submit an application for the Canada Disability Benefit. There are a few ways to go about this, but Service Canada recommends applying online since your application will be processed faster.

To make the application process easier, gather the information you’ll need. For instance, you’ll have to provide your: