Canada Disability Benefit: What it is, who qualifies, and how to apply
The Canada Disability Benefit provides monthly financial support for working-age Canadians with disabilities. See if you qualify and how much you could receive.
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The Canada Disability Benefit provides monthly financial support for working-age Canadians with disabilities. See if you qualify and how much you could receive.
The Canada Disability Benefit is one of the newest government tools for reducing poverty among working-age Canadians with disabilities. Although the benefit was signed into law in 2023, applications for assistance only opened in June 2025.
Whether you got a letter from Service Canada urging you to apply or you think you might be eligible for the benefit, we’ll help you figure out if you qualify. We’ll also explain the best way to apply and how much you might receive.
The Canada Disability Benefit is a relatively new federal benefit that provides direct financial support to people with disabilities. Since working-age Canadians with disabilities are disproportionately living in poverty, the benefit aims to improve their financial security.
The benefit is paid out monthly, and the amount you receive depends on your adjusted family net income.
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The newer Canada Disability Benefit is not to be confused with the long-established disability tax credit. The benefit is a monthly payment you receive and can use for anything you need, while the tax credit simply reduces the amount of income that you might owe taxes on.
To get the benefit, however, you have to qualify for the disability tax credit. To be approved, you’ll need a doctor to fill out a form describing your disability and how it affects your life. If the government believes you have a marked restriction or significant limitation, you can claim the tax credit.
The disability tax credit is $10,138 for the 2025 tax year.
Every year, the government adjusts the benefit amount for inflation, and the benefit year runs from July to the following June. In 2025, the maximum amount you can get from July 2025 to June 2026 is $2,400 or $200 per month.
The exact amount you receive depends on your adjusted family net income as reported on your most recent tax return. If you earn less than $23,000 as an individual, you’ll receive the maximum amount. Couples who earn less than $32,500 per year will also see the full benefit.
If you make more than that, you may still get the benefit, but at a reduced rate.
If you’re working, don’t assume that you won’t qualify for the benefit because you make too much money. The government allows you to exclude up to $10,000 of your income if you’re an individual filing for the benefit or up to $14,000 combined for couples.
If you’d like an estimate of how much you could receive, use the Canada Disability Benefit Estimator on the government’s website.
To be eligible for the Canada Disability Benefit, you must have received approval for the disability tax credit (DTC). The DTC is the eligibility threshold for many provincial and federal disability support programs.
Deadlines, tax tips and more
If you’ve been approved for the DTC, you must be a Canadian resident for income tax filing purposes, and you, along with your spouse or common law partner, must have filed the most recent federal tax return.
The Canada Disability Benefit is only available to people between the ages of 18 and 64. And, you must be one of the following:
At this time, the benefit isn’t available to people who are incarcerated. If you are incarcerated and become ineligible, you must reapply once you have served your sentence if you’d like to receive the benefit.
If you meet the qualifications, you’ll have to submit an application for the Canada Disability Benefit. There are a few ways to go about this, but Service Canada recommends applying online since your application will be processed faster.
To make the application process easier, gather the information you’ll need. For instance, you’ll have to provide your:
We’ll start with the easiest and fastest application option. Head to the official website and follow the prompts. You’ll initially be asked if you got a six-digit code from a Service Canada letter urging you to apply for the benefit. You’ll enter the code (or your Social Insurance Number, if you didn’t get the letter). Follow the prompts and hit submit. Then, all you have to do is wait.
If you prefer, you can call the Canada Disability Benefit call centre at 1-833-467-2700. A Service Canada representative will ask you for information and complete the application over the phone.
Check with your local Service Canada office to see if they’re able to assist you with completing your application. If you’re not sure where the closest office is, do a quick online search by your address or province.
Download and print the Canada Disability Benefit application form and complete the application. Then, drop it off at a local Service Canada office or mail it to:
Service Canada Centre
CDB Processing Centre
P.O. Box 60
Boucherville, QC J4B 5E6
Just be aware that this is probably the slowest application option, especially with Canada Post disruptions to service.
According to the government website, the Canada Disability Benefit is paid on a different day each month, but the schedule is published on the benefits payment dates webpage.
The maximum amount you could receive for the Canada Disability Benefit is $200 per month. The exact amount you’ll get depends on your adjusted family net income.
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Except you aren’t really eligible for it, or at least I’m not. I’m legally blind, with half a field of vision in each eye. But because I have that half field, I’m ineligible for the benefit. It doesn’t matter that I can never drive and cannot have the same kind of independence as a fully sighted person, I’m too sighted for even a fraction of this benefit. I also have a seizure disorder, but because it’s well-controlled by expensive medicine, I’m again ineligible. I can understand the ineligibility of well-controlled seizures, just about. But not the idea that I’m “not blind enough.”
“The maximum benefit is available to single recipients with an AFNI up to $23,000, after subtracting up to $10,000 for the working income exemption.”
Incorrect. The effective adjusted threshold is $33,000 when the working income exemption is applied, not $23,000. Otherwise, a person receiving provincial disability assistance would barely be able to work at all. In my case, I would have only been allowed to earn less than $5,000 in an entire year, which is even less than the $10,000 exemption!
https://www.canadadisabilitybenefit.ca/payments
Thanks for your feedback, Melody. We’ve added more information to the section on the working income exemption.