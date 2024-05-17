Yet as difficult as these very real challenges are, they alone fail to fully explain why financial worry is running rampant. Could it actually be a symptom of a larger, more pervasive issue?

As a financial recovery expert and founder of The Trauma of Money, an online program that trains mental health and finance professionals in approaches to healing psychological traumas and creating financial safety, I see money trauma as the real problem. From my vantage point, our dominant economic culture can both cause trauma and activate previous trauma related to security and worth.

Below, I unpack the top financial stressors Canadians are facing, help you understand how to recognize money trauma, and offer meaningful interventions to help you begin your healing journey.

Why are Canadians stressed about their finances?

Canadians are literally losing sleep over their finances with 1 in 2 (48%) reporting sleepless nights due to financial worries, according to the 2023 Financial Stress Index.

If that number seems high, consider that three out of four Canadians (75%) say they have financial worries of some sort, according to an Angus Reid Forum poll. The rate is even higher for Millennials based in British Columbia, where 90% report financial worries.

What is everyone so worried about? A lot, actually.

Groceries , which have risen 5% to 7% in 2023, according to Canada’s Food Price Report.

, which have risen 5% to 7% in 2023, according to Canada’s Food Price Report. Gas , jumping 4.5% YOY, according to Statisitcs Canada.

, jumping 4.5% YOY, according to Statisitcs Canada. Interest rates , which rose 10 times from March 2022 to July 2023.

, which rose 10 times from March 2022 to July 2023. Mortgages are expensive, with the policy interest rate sitting at 5%, the highest since April 2001.

are expensive, with the policy interest rate sitting at 5%, the highest since April 2001. Home repairs and maintenance, with one-third of home owners (32%) completing emergency repairs due to weather-related events, reports HomeStars.

with one-third of home owners (32%) completing emergency repairs due to weather-related events, reports HomeStars. Holiday expenses, specifically holiday travel and shopping, which increased 31% and 13% respectively in 2023, reports

PWC.

All this financial stress is degrading our emotional and mental well-being. Financial hope is hitting new lows while financial shame is reaching all-time highs. The result? An influx of money trauma.

What is money trauma?

Money trauma, also called financial trauma, can be understood as a distressing event or series of events caused by financial circumstances, leading to ongoing challenges in one’s relationship with money and its management. Examples include an inability to retire, a loss of assets, divorce, poverty, being without income for three or more months, and economic abuse.