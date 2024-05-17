Canadians are financially stressed—is money trauma to blame?
Feeling financially stressed? Learn how to differentiate money tension from money trauma and find pathways to healing.
Financial stress in Canada has reached a tipping point. With rising inflation, basic needs becoming increasingly unaffordable, and overarching economic instability, it’s no wonder why.
Yet as difficult as these very real challenges are, they alone fail to fully explain why financial worry is running rampant. Could it actually be a symptom of a larger, more pervasive issue?
As a financial recovery expert and founder of The Trauma of Money, an online program that trains mental health and finance professionals in approaches to healing psychological traumas and creating financial safety, I see money trauma as the real problem. From my vantage point, our dominant economic culture can both cause trauma and activate previous trauma related to security and worth.
Below, I unpack the top financial stressors Canadians are facing, help you understand how to recognize money trauma, and offer meaningful interventions to help you begin your healing journey.
Canadians are literally losing sleep over their finances with 1 in 2 (48%) reporting sleepless nights due to financial worries, according to the 2023 Financial Stress Index.
If that number seems high, consider that three out of four Canadians (75%) say they have financial worries of some sort, according to an Angus Reid Forum poll. The rate is even higher for Millennials based in British Columbia, where 90% report financial worries.
What is everyone so worried about? A lot, actually.
All this financial stress is degrading our emotional and mental well-being. Financial hope is hitting new lows while financial shame is reaching all-time highs. The result? An influx of money trauma.
Money trauma, also called financial trauma, can be understood as a distressing event or series of events caused by financial circumstances, leading to ongoing challenges in one’s relationship with money and its management. Examples include an inability to retire, a loss of assets, divorce, poverty, being without income for three or more months, and economic abuse.
Still, it’s not the only type of trauma that can impact our money behaviours.
Really any trauma, even those unrelated to finances, can shape how you use money. Simply put, trauma is an emotional wound that impacts our self-worth and security.
Any negative experience around worth and security can challenge or influence money behaviours and habits, in addition to how safe we feel and how we feel about ourselves.
In general, money trauma can stem from a variety of life experiences, including:
Financial trauma can impact the way we use money by impairing some of our cognitive functions. When in a trauma-activated state, we have less access to the areas of our brain that help us with long-term goal setting, decision making, rational thinking and impulse control. Responses to money trauma have shown that it temporarily disrupts speech or lowers IQ.
Although everyone’s experience of trauma is unique, the outcomes tend to manifest through a collection of similar symptoms:
When left unaddressed, trauma can lead to unhelpful money habits, such as compulsive spending, risk aversion, financial avoidance, and relational money disruptions such as financial infidelity. Trauma is often a catalyst for financial shame, too. Money trauma survivors may also experience shame for positive things, like getting a raise, buying a home or even getting support on a debt recovery journey.
A recent study by Coast Capital about financial shame demonstrates what that looks like in action: 63% of Canadians take some measure to avoid dealing with their finances, and 56% say financial shame is impacting their relationships with friends and peers.
With our most important relationships on the line, we can’t afford inaction. So what can we do? How do we deal with money trauma?
If you suspect you’re experiencing money trauma, don’t suffer in silence. Financial shame that stems from unresolved trauma is a cycle, one that can be broken with honest conversation, genuine connection and thoughtful action.
Moving away from automatic trauma responses can take time, but doing so can be literally life-changing. In my Trauma of Money program, a six-step method to financial healing, the lessons focus on identifying and reimagining your money narratives. By combining nervous system work with visioning exercises, and redefining what wealth means to you based on your personal money values, we work to disempower narratives driving unhealthy financial habits. This is the depth of money trauma healing needed to move in a new direction.
Until healing happens, no amount of traditional financial planning or learning about money will help shift the needle on what really matters: true financial safety and well-being.
At its core, recovery from financial trauma starts by decreasing your shame and increasing your discernment around money. To do that, you might consider:
Finally, it’s critical to remember that shame and trauma are intimately connected. Despite experiencing financial struggles on a national scale, we often internalize them as personal failings. In truth, many of these challenges are shared experiences, highlighted by the widespread affordability issues across the country. Whenever possible, put the onus where it belongs: a dominant economic culture built on scarcity—not you, as you’re reacting to what may be many years of money trauma.
