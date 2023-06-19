What is the PERMA model? Can it help Canadians to spend better?￼
Frustrated with saving and the idea that you’re not able to treat yourself? It might be time to look at the PERMA model.
In a world hyper-focused on saving money (which is important, of course), I think we need something more meaningful. Perhaps we can start by exploring how we can spend our money in ways that foster genuine joy and happiness in our lives. While saving is crucial, it’s not the only solution. If you’re frustrated by the “don’t spend” part of saving money, consider this perspective: What we buy can actually make us happier—and ultimately save money.
Aristotle said, “Happiness is the meaning and purpose of life, the ultimate goal of human existence.” This challenges the belief that true contentment is only achieved through hard work and saving enough money. It prioritizes happiness and bringing meaning to work. We don’t need to find a groundbreaking solution or accomplish extraordinary feats to find fulfillment and meaning in our careers. By approaching what we do for a living with clarity and a fresh take on dedication, we have meaning and purpose. Extending the conversation to our finances, Integrating happiness into our financial plans gives us a sense of direction, helping us save for meaningful financial goals. All this while embracing joy along the way.
Intentional spending means aligning choices with values, priorities and the activities that bring you genuine joy. It is a good way to better spend money. Rather than mindlessly consuming (think downloading apps or buying lunch every day) or succumbing to societal pressures (like useless subscriptions, uncomfortable trendy shoes, tech gadgets with empty promises or overpriced kitchen appliances everyone seems to have), consider how purchases contribute to happiness and fulfillment. This very deliberate approach can lead to a more fulfilling and balanced life, where financial decisions support our pursuit of happiness and overall well-being. And hey, think of all the extra space you’ll regain on your phone and on your kitchen counter!
PERMA, created by psychologist and professor Dr. Martin Seligman, stands for positive emotions, engagement, relationships, meaning and accomplishment. When examined, these factors—drawn from the science of positive psychology—can reveal how we spend our money in relation to positive feelings. Here’s the breakdown of how you can use PERMA as a money psychology tool:
While it may seem like aligning spending with happiness can lead to constant and expensive indulgences, the reality is more nuanced. Using the PERMA model in our spending isn’t about prioritizing immediate gratification over long-term stability or neglecting responsibilities. It’s about intentional choices that enhance overall well-being and align with our values.
To show how PERMA can work for improving money decisions, let’s look at Peter and Chelsea. They demonstrate that integrating the model can transform their approach to spending. Ultimately, it made them happier.
And by using PERMA, Peter and Chelsea discovered a deeper sense of fulfillment with how they spent money. They made changes to their budget so that it better aligned with their well-being and financial goals.
You can use the PERMA model as a guiding framework to improve your spending habits. Before creating a budget or financial plan, assess how the five PERMA factors can significantly boost your happiness levels while supporting your future savings.
By integrating positive emotions, engagement, relationships, meaning and accomplishments into our financial decisions, we can allocate our resources in ways that enhance our overall well-being and happiness and achieve goals. It’s important to note that this approach does not diminish the significance of saving; rather, it encourages us to consider the holistic impact of our financial choices. By shifting our focus from solely saving money to spending it with intention, we can create a rich life, deeply rooted in happiness, joy and fulfillment.
