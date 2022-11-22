Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Photo of a woman reading the Franklin Templeton Annual Returns of Key Asset Classes for Canadian investors.

Retired Money

Reading the “Annual Returns of Key Asset Classes”—what it means for Canadian investors

Our Retired Money columnist talks of the importance and...

Reading the “Annual Returns of Key Asset Classes”—what it means for Canadian investors
A man holds a dollar bill with a bitcoin sticker, symbolizing the recent fall of FTX and cryptos big falls

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: November 20, 2022

At least inflation is flatlining, more bad news for...

Making sense of the markets this week: November 20, 2022

Ask a Planner

How spouses with joint accounts should claim capital losses

A couple with a pair of joint accounts wants...

How spouses with joint accounts should claim capital losses
A pipeline worker is featured, as the article below talks about how the pipeline is attractive right now for Canadian investors

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: November 13, 2022

Shopify surprises to the upside, mixed earnings season for...

Making sense of the markets this week: November 13, 2022
A couple sit together on a bench, discussing how to withdraw from savings with tax efficiency.

Ask MoneySense

Tax-efficient retirement strategy options for Canadians

A Canadian couple wonders about winding down their taxable...

Tax-efficient retirement strategy options for Canadians
A toddler plays with a doll house to symbolize owning a home, after inheriting it from the grandparents.

Ask MoneySense

Can I leave a house to minor children?

When preparing your estate plan, does it make sense...

Can I leave a house to minor children?
A senior-age couple in party clothes celebrate a birthday

Ask a Planner

Should RRIF withdrawals be based on the younger spouse’s age?

Is there an advantage to using a younger spouse’s...

Should RRIF withdrawals be based on the younger spouse’s age?
Hands are shown, typing on a laptop, to tie into the earnings reports below.

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: November 6, 2022

Shopify surprises to the upside, mixed earnings season for...

Making sense of the markets this week: November 6, 2022
Tennis player Vasek Pospisil leans on a balcony while smiling for the camera on a sunny day.

My MoneySense

Tennis star Vasek Pospisil on seizing investment opportunities and living without regrets 

When the Canadian tennis player is not playing tennis,...

Tennis star Vasek Pospisil on seizing investment opportunities and living without regrets 
A small pile of gold coins sits in front of a bar graph

Ask a Crypto Expert

Investing in stablecoins in Canada

Investing in stablecoins in Canada