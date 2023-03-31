Like what? Here are some examples of damaging behaviours that are caused by unrecognized money scripts:

Overspending

Avoiding reading financial statements, bank balances and credit card balances

Excessive savings, a.k.a. financial hoarding

Obsessing with the markets an actively day trading without thinking considering risk

Spending money as a status symbol

Putting work ahead of friends and family

Understanding your money scripts can be key to developing a healthier relationship with money and achieving your financial goals.

Where did the term “money scripts” come from?

In 2011, financial psychologists Ted Klontz and Brad Klontz conducted a study on money beliefs and financial behaviours, and they coined the concept of money scripts. For their study, the researchers asked participants to rate their level of agreement with 72 statements related to money. As part of the outcomes, the duo identified four main money scripts, known as the Klontz Money Script Inventory (KMSI).

Klontz and Klontz concluded that money scripts are beliefs that impact how you view and handle money as an adult, and they are often based in childhood. Think of your mind as a computer, making decisions and acting upon things. The software running in the background is your money script, which influences your financial decisions and behaviours, often without realizing it.

What’s the benefit to understanding our money scripts?

The Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard perfectly answered this question when he said, “Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.” And my intention for this column, “A Rich Life,” is to guide Canadians on how to “live forward” with a rich life.

To make meaningful and sustainable behavioural changes regarding finances, we need to uncover and detangle our past, so we know what and how to change moving forward.

When you understand your money script, you’ll become more aware of your underlying beliefs about money. This helps you make more insightful financial decisions and empowers you to make meaningful changes in your financial behaviour.

As you read about the four main money scripts, reflect on your own beliefs and behaviours. This is not about being right or wrong, nor good or bad, but rather about bringing awareness to your beliefs and behaviours so that you can begin to rewire and change them. The Klontzes’ research shows that we all have tendencies toward all of the money scripts, but we have one dominant script that influences our beliefs and behaviours most.