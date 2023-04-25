How to live a rich life
A rich life isn’t just about wealth. Here’s how to align your finances with your values for true happiness.
What does it truly mean to live a rich life? Is it all about accumulating wealth and assets, having expensive possessions and a lavish lifestyle? Or is there more to it than just the dollars and cents? In my “A Rich Life” column for MoneySense, I explore the essence of living a rich life, beyond just money and materialistic pleasures.
Firstly, let’s acknowledge the importance of money in our lives. It’s true that it provides us with the necessities of life and the resources we need, like shelter. But money cannot guarantee a life of satisfaction, inner peace and wisdom. Money cannot buy love, contentment and compassion.
Dr. Ted Klontz, a renowned expert in financial psychology, once said that we often try to use money to fight against insecurities and discomforts. But it’s not an effective solution. We tend to run out of life before we realize it’s not about the money and that money isn’t everything.
Let’s look at two real-world examples of this.
Adolf Merckle, once Germany’s wealthiest man with a personal fortune of USD$12.8 billion, lost around USD$3.6 billion in 2008. Despite remaining one of the five richest men in Germany, he was unsatisfied and wanted to regain his position. He made a series of risky investments to make up for the losses, ultimately losing almost everything and tragically ending his own life.
In contrast, Leonard Gigowski lived a modest life as a butcher and grocer in Milwaukee, Wis. He found happiness through his passions—ballroom dancing and pigeon racing. After he died at 90 years old, it was discovered that he left behind a USD$13-million scholarship fund for the St. Thomas More High School, where he regularly visited and sometimes ate lunch with the students.
Gigowski is a true example of having lived a rich life; one that is fulfilling and true to him. Merckle appeared to have it all: Billions of dollars, deep knowledge of investing and a perceived power and influence that came with wealth. Yet, in the end, he suffered immense personal loss.
The difference between being driven by increasing wealth versus finding fulfillment in life is being true to oneself. These two examples demonstrate the importance of understanding the “human side of money” and aligning our financial decisions with our core values. (Also, what is your money story?)
Secondly, know that there are essentials for living a good life with things that money alone can’t buy. Here they are:
A rich life is about much more than the accumulation of wealth and possessions. It is about discovering the deeper aspects of oneself and cultivating a life based on purpose, fulfillment, authenticity, gratitude, compassion, wisdom, and contentment.
These are the essential ingredients that make a life truly rich, as well as fulfilling and satisfying. Money may provide the necessities of life, but it cannot guarantee a life of true happiness and inner peace.
By aligning our financial decisions with our core values and understanding the “human side of money,” we can create a life that is truly rich in every sense of the word. Remember, the true richness of life comes from within, not from external factors such as money or material possessions.
Shaun Maslyk is the host of The Most Hated F-Word Podcast, a show that explores the psychology of money and helps listeners understand their relationship with it. As a Certified Financial Planner and Certified Financial Behaviour Specialist, Shaun brings a unique perspective to the show, offering insights and advice on personal finance and financial well-being.
