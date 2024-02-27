Advertisement

Related Articles

Ask a Planner

What to do if you overcontributed to your RRSP

If you’ve accidentally overcontributed to your RRSP, you may pay a tax penalty. Here are your options for promptly...

Ask a Planner

When are TFSAs and RRSPs actually taxable?

Here’s what investors should know about the tax payable on U.S. and Canadian stocks in an RRSP and TFSA.

Columns

Using a HELOC as an investment strategy: not as taboo as you might think

Would leveraging the equity in a home to invest in dividend-paying investments lead to tax repercussions?

A smiling young woman holds a camera in a studio

Self Employment

How much should I charge for freelance services?

If you’ve started a freelance business or side hustle, find out how much to invoice, plus tips for filing...

Nvidia earnings are in.

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: February 25, 2024

Nvidia continues to soar, Walmart and Home Depot have solid quarters, Canada’s inflation cools and more Canadian earnings are...

Book cover Retired Income for Life by Fred Vettesse on a pile of Canadian money.

Retired Money

Retirement Income for Life: Why Canadian retirees love Frederick Vettese’s books and his PERC

What’s new in the latest edition of Retirement Income for Life? A long-time fan digs into the book and...

A man works from his home office

Ask a Planner

Work-from-home tax credit: What Canadians can claim for 2023

The flat-rate home-office expense deduction is no longer available for 2023. But eligible employees who work from home can...

Canadian working part-time in retirement wondering if he can collect employment insurance EI

Columns

How to qualify for EI benefits in retirement in Canada

Just because you paid loads into a program doesn't mean you'll get EI benefits when you retire

Shopify platform on a computer, as we discuss its Q4 earnings

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: February 18, 2024

Shopify battles expectations, pipelines and utilities pump profits, Cameco’s future looks bright, Swift versus the recession and Barrick shares...

Friends having fun, thanks to a sinking fund that helps them to afford a fun life

MoneyFlex

How to afford a fun life

Affording a fun life isn’t just for the rich and TikTokers. Young Canadians just starting out can, too—with a...

