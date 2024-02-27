How much should you spend on well-being?

The answer to how much you should spend on well-being really comes down to… it depends. Yes, this might sound like a cop-out; however, like many areas of our financial lives, we must consider various factors. With that in mind, let’s start with a simple rule-of-thumb budgeting strategy called the 50/20/30.

The 50/20/30 budget rule is a straightforward and effective method for managing our finances. It suggests dividing your after-tax income into three main categories:

50% for needs: This covers essential expenses that you cannot avoid, such as housing, groceries, utilities, insurance, car payments and other necessities.

20% for savings: This is allocated towards your financial goals, like paying off debt, saving for retirement, building an emergency fund or other savings objectives.

30% for wants: The remaining portion is for discretionary spending on non-essential items and activities that enhance your lifestyle, such as dining out, entertainment, hobbies and travel, or items that fulfill your well-being.

Does this mean we are spending 30% on our well-being and things that offer you flow? Not exactly. The key is to intentionally spend this part of our budget on areas that genuinely increase our well-being. Too often, we spend unconsciously on dining out, unused gym memberships or other things we think should make us happier. In reality, they often don’t. Moreover, going through the 50/20/30 budgeting process allows us to evaluate just how much we are spending on our fixed expenses. If you’re spending 50% or more on fixed expenses, perhaps it’s worth working to lower this allocation, especially if bigger houses and fancy cars aren’t important to you. (Check out MoneySense’s free Excel budget template.)

One you understand how and where you spend your money, you can find a balance between managing your fixed expenses, saving for your future self, and spending on your well-being. Personal finance experts say best practice is to maintain your savings around 10% to 20%. (If you aren’t there yet, know that it’s OK, we are all working towards something.) If you are saving 30% to 40%, your future self will thank you. However, think about allowing your present self to enjoy your money, too. Alternatively, if you’re spending, say, 60% on your fixed expenses, can you cut back anywhere and allocate more of your budget toward your well-being?

How do flow states relate to money?

While it’s true that money makes the world go around, as I’ve explored in A Rich Life column called “How to live a rich life,” money itself isn’t a guarantee of a satisfying and fulfilling life. Singer Neil Diamond’s lyric “Money talks, but it can’t sing and dance” reminds us of money’s limitations. It can buy comfort, but not contentment. Social scientists support this view, suggesting that enduring life satisfaction stems from meaningful moments and social connections, not merely from an increase in our bank balances.

I’m not undermining the critical role of money in our society. Its true value may be realized when it’s used to enrich our life experiences. Martin Seligman, one of the founders of positive psychology, suggested in 2002 that flow allows us to have meaningful moments and deep connections with ourselves and others, thereby enhancing the satisfaction with life.

What does flow do for your happiness?

Csikszentmihalyi’s research suggests nine characteristics of flow. How do you know if you’re in the flow? If you have any or all of these experiences:

Balancing a challenge with your skills. Being fully involved in an activity. Setting clear objectives. Quickly seeing how well you’re doing from outcomes or others’ comments. Feeling a sense of personal control. Losing track of time because you’re so focused. Doing activities for the joy of it, not for a reward.

According to Csikszentmihalyi, flow has many benefits, but these two have the biggest impact: