What impact could money stress have on your well-being? Twenty-nine per cent of Canadians who are dealing with financial troubles say they are experiencing high levels of anxiety, and 25% report high levels of depression, Mental Health Research Canada (MHRC) found in a poll conducted in the spring of 2023.

How does your financial wellness impact your mental wellness, and vice versa?

Challenges—like job layoffs, mounting personal debt and the inability to afford everyday essentials due to rising inflation—can be major stressors for anyone.

“The intersection or the connection between mental health and money is both cause and effect,” says Bruce Sellery, CEO of non-profit credit counselling agency Credit Canada. (Read more debt management tips from Credit Canada.)

“Let’s say you’re one of the [thousands] of tech workers that have been laid off in the last year,” Sellery says. “For some people, they have resilience—they’ve got an emergency fund, they are good to go.” Others aren’t able to immediately bounce back, “either because they just don’t have the financial backstop or because they don’t have the resilience.” Sellery says this kind of stressful situation can lead to anxiety and depression—which can make it more difficult to find your financial footing again.

If you are struggling with symptoms of depression or anxiety, that may make it harder for you to work and earn an income, he explains. This could then make it more challenging for you to pay your bills and manage your expenses. He also mentions that some people with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may struggle to pay their bills or file their taxes on time, resulting in financial penalties.

What contributes to financial stress?

Other financial stressors that can impact your mental health include carrying a high level of debt, such as credit card debt, or not being able to keep up with payments on a variable-rate mortgage because of rising interest rates and financial strain.

Sellery says struggles like these can impair sleep, and possibly affect the ability to function at work. The average Canadian mortgage holder is paying $170 more per month in mortgage payments compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a March 2023 Equifax report.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) recently reported that mortgage payments will rise 20% to 25% for fixed-rate borrowers at renewal in 2025–2026. Variable-rate borrowers with fixed payments (the amount doesn’t change) may need to increase their payments by up to 40%, while those with adjustable payments (payment amounts change based on interest rates) have already seen increases of almost 50%.