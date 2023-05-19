Mental health resources in Canada: How to get help for free (or cheap)
This article is not intended as medical advice. If you or someone you know is in danger of hurting themselves or others, call 9-1-1 or visit your nearest emergency department.
Why is MoneySense sharing a list of free and low-cost mental health services? Many Canadians are struggling to afford the cost of treatment, even those who have health benefits from their employer. Your mental wellness can affect your overall health, career, personal relationships and finances—so knowing where to go for help is key. Here are many ways to access free or low-cost mental health resources in Canada.
The need for mental health services has soared during the pandemic and its resulting economic fallout: high inflation, high interest rates, job losses and mounting debt. This sampling of recent surveys and studies paints a picture of our collective mental well-being:
The demand for mental health support is there, but it can be challenging for people to access care in a timely way. One in five Canadians doesn’t have a family doctor, according to a study by the Angus Reid Institute. Even among those who do, one in three (33%) say they have to wait over a week to see their primary physician.
I talked to Ed Mantler, senior vice president and chief program officer of the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC), about some of the barriers to accessing mental health resources in Canada. “We tend to hear that there are long wait lists for publicly funded services, and there are financial barriers to accessing other services,” says Mantler.
For those who have health insurance, it may only cover a few therapy sessions at a private clinic. The MHRC survey found that 29% of Canadians who paid for part or all of their mental health treatment out-of-pocket in the last year did so because their health insurance benefits ran out; 27% said that their benefits wouldn’t cover the treatment they accessed; and a quarter had no benefits at all.
The cost of private therapy depends on the type of health professional, but it can range from $120 to $225 per session. That can really add up, if your health insurance runs out or you don’t have coverage. At $120 per session once a week, for example, the monthly cost of therapy amounts to $480. (Read about different types of therapists.)
Some therapists may offer a free or discounted initial session and/or a “sliding scale” for fees based on financial needs. If you let the clinic know that your insurance coverage is limited to a certain number of sessions, or that you have no insurance at all, they may offer a discount. If you’re getting a referral from your family doctor, be upfront about your financial circumstances so they can point you to free or affordable services from the start.
The alternative is to access free, government-funded mental health services. However, this may mean sitting on a waitlist. Even before the pandemic, half of Canadians waited up to a month for ongoing counselling services, and one in 10 waited longer than four months, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI).
In many cases, people don’t know where to get help. A third of Canadians who didn’t access mental health services said they didn’t know where to find them, says the MHRC.
“If someone’s struggling with symptoms of a mental health problem or illness, it’s an option to speak to their family physician,” Mantler says. That way, your doctor can make an assessment and possibly refer you to services, including publicly funded (no cost) services.
If you don’t have a family doctor, visit a walk-in clinic where you may be able to see a general practitioner for an assessment or referral, visit a community agency (find agencies in your province or territory) or access the supports and services available through Wellness Together Canada. This government-funded initiative offers free counselling from therapists and many other resources (see details in the list above).
Don’t continue struggling alone or in silence. Reach out to your support system, such as your friends, family and health care providers. Your mental health can impact all areas of your life, so it’s important to be proactive.
