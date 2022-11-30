Budgeting for a less stressful holiday season
Having a clear idea of what you need to buy, how much you can spend and the smartest ways to shop will help you “fa la la la la” without falling into debt.
Having a clear idea of what you need to buy, how much you can spend and the smartest ways to shop will help you “fa la la la la” without falling into debt.
There’s no way around it: The most wonderful time of the year may also be the priciest—especially this holiday season. According to research from Dentsu, 75% of consumers are concerned about inflation raising the costs of holiday items. Everything from roasting a turkey to trimming your tree is going to come with a heftier price tag this year, but there are ways to stretch your dollars and get everything you need for everyone on your list.
Here are a few tricks to help you make sure you have enough dough to cover all your holiday expenses, from gifts and decor to travel—and to start the new year off right.
You’ll need a list (or better yet, a spreadsheet!) of all expected expenses. Include hosting parties, dining out and holiday travel. Jot down everybody you’d like to get a gift for, from the babysitter to your mother-in-law, and how much you think you’ll spend.
Tally it all up—and then adjust where necessary. For example, you may need to make some gifts smaller or work in a few homemade options—like baking instead of buying for your friends, family and neighbours—to fit your budget. If you have a similar gifting list from last year, that’s a great place to start.
Mobile banking apps are a smart way to track your overall spending and categorize your purchases. If you use accounts and cards from different providers, a budgeting app can display all of them in one spot, for an accurate picture of where you’re spending your money.
Another approach is to keep that spreadsheet you created up to date with a running total, entering receipt amounts as you shop, so that you always know exactly how much you have to work with. You may be able to, say, save a few dollars on a cookbook for your BFF, and then beef up the amount you can spend on a sweater for your spouse, for example.
Once you’ve crunched the numbers, you can strategize how to spend your holiday budget. A whopping 86% of shoppers say sales, discounts and promotions are more important this year than last year, according to the Dentsu survey. And shoppers will be hunting for online sales more than ever—and starting their spending earlier in the season, predicts Adobe Analytics.
If you’re on the lookout for holiday discounts, check out digital flyers or sign up for retailers’ newsletters and text messages to hear about special offers and digital coupons.
The holiday season is one of the busiest times for travel. Couple that with the very real post-pandemic wanderlust that everyone seems to be experiencing, and you could end up spending a lot more for your holiday getaway (or trip to your in-laws’) this year.
To score the best rates, book your hotel, flights and car rental well in advance. Or, if possible, you may want to consider driving to your destination to save on hefty airfares and avoid overcrowded airports. Wherever you’re going, and however you’re getting there, be sure to budget for all the incidental expenses that you’ll incur during your time away, like meals, entertainment and shopping.
With the right credit card, you can earn rewards dollars or points for everyday purchases and then redeem them for things your family actually uses—saving you a nice chunk of change.
When you pay with the Walmart Rewards Mastercard or Walmart Rewards World Mastercard, for example, you can earn rewards dollars to put towards groceries and other Walmart merchandise in the new year. (And even save points to cover next year’s holiday splurges!) These cards also help you manage your budget with an installment plan for larger purchases ($199.99 or more)—a handy option for the holidays and beyond.
