First home savings account: A Gen Z guide to achieving home ownership
If you want to be a home owner in Canada, here’s how the new tax-free FHSA could get you one step closer to realizing your dream.
Becoming a home owner is a significant milestone that many young adults wish they could afford. More than two in five Canadians (43%) plan to purchase a home in the next five years, and 24% of them have yet to start saving for a down payment, according to a study conducted by The Harris Poll for NerdWallet in January. Certainly, there are many Gen Zers among that group.
While Gen Z face many hurdles at the moment, including rising interest rates and inflation, there are still ways to achieve home ownership. In our current economic climate, where many young people feel they will be lifelong renters, the introduction of the new tax-free first home savings account (FHSA) will provide some much-needed assistance.
The FHSA is a new kind of registered account, like the tax-free savings account (TFSA) and registered retirement savings plan (RRSP). You can contribute up to $8,000 annually toward your FHSA, up to a lifetime limit of $40,000. Contribution room begins to accumulate after you open the account, and you can carry forward any unused portion from one year to the following year, for a maximum contribution of $16,000 in a given year. Another benefit is that contributions to an FHSA are tax-deductible (like an RRSP) and withdrawals are tax-free (like a TFSA).
To qualify for the FHSA, you need to be a Canadian resident who is at least 18 years old. Upon opening the account, you must also qualify as a first-time home buyer and not have lived in a home that you or your spouse or common-law partner owned in the last four calendar years.
Here are some things you’ll need to keep in mind when you open an FHSA:
Once you’re ready to open an account, you’ll want to have a savings plan. The average home price in Canada was $662,437 in February 2023, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), and in the areas of Greater Toronto and Greater Vancouver, the average price was a whopping $1,091,300 and $1,123,400, respectively. The area you want to live in and the type of property you want to buy (such as a townhouse or a condo) will determine your price range.
From there, you will need to determine the size of your down payment. Homes valued at $1 million or more require a minimum down payment of at least 20%, and homes worth less than that require a down payment of 5% to 10%.
Here’s an example of how you would determine your own savings goal:
|Location of future home
|Ottawa, Ont.
|Desired property type
|Townhome
|Target home price
|$600,000
|Down payment goal (%)
|20%
|Down payment amount ($)
|$120,000
|Number of years to save
|12 years
|Annual savings required
|$10,000
|Monthly savings required
(annual / 12 months)
|$833.33
|Weekly savings required
(annual / 52 weeks)
|$192.31
Since you can contribute a maximum of $40,000 to an FHSA, you’ll have to spread out the remaining $80,000 across other accounts, such as an RRSP (for use with the HBP) and a TFSA. For the HBP, you can pull a maximum of $35,000 from your RRSP (or a maximum of $70,000 for a couple buying a home together). So the balance of $45,000 will have to come from your TFSA. Let’s break this down further to determine how much money you’ll need to save in each account:
|Type of account
|Total amount to save
|Percentage of total savings
|Weekly contributions
|FHSA
|$40,000
|33.33%
|$64.09
|RRSP (HBP)
|$35,000
|29.17%
|$56.10
|TFSA
|$45,000
|37.50%
|$72.12
|Total
|$120,000
|100%
|$192.31
Note, these calculations assume you are buying a home as a single person, and they do not factor in investment growth that may come from holding investments like stocks, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) and bonds. They also don’t factor in potential investment losses. Benefiting from investment growth or buying a home with someone else could help you reach your goal faster, while investment losses may force you to delay buying the home you want.
Once you understand how much you need to save based on your timeline, you can start stashing away money in your account. Beyond putting aside a predetermined amount from every paycheque, consider adding income from these sources to your FHSA:
The investments you can hold in your FHSA are the same as for your TFSA. This includes securities such as stocks, corporate and government bonds, GICs and mutual funds.
The securities that are best for you will depend on a few factors. For one, there’s your time horizon. How many years from now do you plan to buy your home? Another factor is your risk tolerance. How much can you tolerate changes in the stock market? Let’s look at two different scenarios and how they may impact your investment choices.
If you are in your early 20s and don’t plan to buy a home until your early 30s, then you have about a decade to save up for it. If you’re comfortable with a medium level of risk, buying index funds and bonds may provide decent returns over a long period of time—just enough to ride out the waves of the stock market.
Say you are in your mid-20s. You’re looking to buy a home within the next five years and you have a low risk tolerance (since you don’t want to lose your hard-earned money!). In this situation, you may opt to buy GICs, which are low-risk and guarantee your initial investment back with interest. Currently, you can find GICs offering a 5% interest rate. This may be a decent option compared to leaving your money in cash, where it risks losing its value to inflation.
There’s no right or wrong way to save money within your FHSA. Here are a few different ways you can use your account.
You may be sitting on the fence about whether you’ll actually spend the money on a home. You’ll be happy to know that you’ll have the option to transfer the unused amount into your RRSP on a tax-deferred basis if you decide to forgo buying a home. If you plan to max out your RRSP before retirement, the FHSA essentially creates $40,000 of additional RRSP contribution room over your lifetime. You will still have to be careful not to exceed your annual RRSP contribution limit. The extra room is only created by moving your FHSA savings to an RRSP.
In order to maximize the account’s growth potential, you’ll want to start contributing as much as you can as early as possible. This way you can take advantage of compounding interest. This will help make it easier for you to achieve your savings goal.
Take advantage of the FHSA’s tax deduction potential. For example, you can reinvest the tax refund created by your FHSA contributions into your TFSA. However, remember that contributing to a TFSA instead of an FHSA or RRSP may be better if you don’t have a high income (and wouldn’t benefit from tax deductions). This is especially true if you might need the money for something other than a home, such as a car or a wedding. So, consider your income and the tax implications of each account type. In some cases, it may be more beneficial to stick with your TFSA.
You are able to use the FHSA in conjunction with the HBP. This means you could potentially combine $40,000 from the FHSA with the $35,000 from the HBP for total of $75,000. In most cases, $75,000 will still not be enough for a down payment on a property. So, you may also want to consider adding the amount from your TFSA on top of it.
Once it launches this year, the FHSA could help you lay the financial foundation for (what will most likely be) the biggest purchase in your lifetime. Combining the FHSA with money from other accounts, such as your RRSP or TFSA, will help, but realistically, you may still not have enough for a down payment—especially if you plan to live in a big city. Still, the FHSA is another savings tool that can help you on your journey to becoming a home owner.
