How much does daycare cost in Canada?

The high cost of child care is a significant concern for many Canadian families—except perhaps in Quebec, which already has an affordable child care system in place.

The average Canadian family spends nearly $10,000 per year on daycare—for a single child—and those who live in urban areas often spend much more. This makes child care one of the biggest expenses for young families.

The high cost of child care is likely one of the reasons many couples choose not to have children. More worrisome is that families sometimes spend years on wait-lists, unsure whether they’ll get into a daycare facility at all. The introduction of $10-a-day child care could alleviate some of parents’ concerns regarding affordability and accessibility.

How does $10-a-day daycare work?

The goal of the national child care program is to provide affordable and inclusive child care for families at an average cost of $10 per day.

To achieve this, provincial and territorial governments—supported through an initial $30 billion in federal funding over five years—are working to create 250,000 new child care spaces across Canada by 2026. Through the program, parents of children enrolled in a qualifying daycare facility are eligible for a partial and graduated reduction in child care fees. Daycare facilities can choose not to participate. In Ontario, around 92% of licensed child care sites had opted into the system as of November 2022.

Parents whose children attended a participating facility between April 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, should receive a credit or rebate of up to 25% on their daycare fees. In 2023, the rebate increased to 50% of child care fees, and the government plans to continue reducing fees until an average of $10 per day is achieved in 2026.

Once it’s fully implemented, the national child care program is expected to grow Canada’s economy, improve employment numbers among women and help young children participate in early-childhood education programs.

Eligibility

Parents and guardians don’t need to apply for the fee reduction. You may qualify for reduced child care fees if you meet the following criteria: