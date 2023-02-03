But first, let’s back up a bit. In December, the year-over-year rate of inflation in Canada was 6.3%, and prices for everyday expenses like groceries and gas continue to climb. Inflation decreases the value of a dollar over time (because as prices rise, you can buy less with the same amount of money). The Bank of Canada (BoC) has raised interest rates many times in the past year in an effort to tame inflation. That means it costs more to borrow money, but here’s the good news: You can also earn higher interest on your savings.

You may want to take advantage of the especially high rates on high-interest savings accounts. They earn more interest than regular savings accounts, meaning your balance can grow faster.

How high-interest savings accounts work

As you can guess from the name, a high-interest savings account pays more interest than a regular savings account. Using a HISA is a great way to save up for a big purchase, build an emergency fund or just earn more interest on your money. Interest is calculated daily and paid monthly. The interest rates on HISAs likely won’t cancel out the impact of inflation, but they may help you preserve more of your purchasing power than a regular savings account will.

You can open a HISA at a traditional bank, an online bank, a credit union or a fintech bank, and—unlike with a bond or a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC)—you’ll always have easy access to your money.

What to look for in a high-interest savings account

It makes sense to comparison shop for high-interest savings accounts, especially if you plan to deposit a lump sum of money or even set up automatic deposits. Compare these three key account features.

1. How high is the interest rate?

The regular (non-promotional) interest rates on HISAs can range from 0.05% to 3% a year. Regular savings accounts earn interest as low as 0% to 0.05%.

Keep in mind that promotional rates are typically much higher and only available for a limited time—usually a few months. Given current economic conditions, interest rate offers are more generous than they were in the past.

Right now, Simplii Financial’s High Interest Savings Account* is paying new clients 5.25% interest from the day their account is opened until April 30, 2023. Simplii’s regular interest rates range from 0.40% to 2%, depending on the account balance. The additional promotional interest is paid at the end of the offer period.