What does it mean for Canadians as borrowers and savers when interest rate cuts happen? On the positive side, it means we’re starting to get inflation under control, and lenders are beginning to offer lower rates on mortgages and other types of loans. On the downside, it means the interest rates you can earn on guaranteed investment certificates (GICs)—a popular short-term savings vehicle in Canada—have started to drop. Already, 5% GICs, available just a few months ago, are a thing of the past.

Because GIC rates are dropping, Canadians are looking for alternatives for their short-term cash savings. High-interest savings accounts (HISAs) are a good option to consider. Whether you’re setting aside money for home renovations, a big trip or a financial gift to help your child buy their first home, HISAs provide more flexibility and liquidity than GICs, meaning your cash isn’t locked in and you can access it when needed. HISAs pay competitive interest rates, too, so your money can grow while you save.

Which is better: A GIC or a HISA?

The answer will likely depend on your financial goals and your timeline for saving. If you’re setting aside cash for an emergency fund, for example, accessing it should be quick and easy. A HISA is a good option because it works like a regular bank account but pays more interest.

On the other hand, if you have a large amount of cash because you’ve just downsized your home, and you don’t plan to spend or invest all of it soon, a GIC or a HISA may be suitable depending on your timeline and the current rates offered.

Also, if you’re nearing retirement or already in your post-work life, you don’t want to risk the nest egg you’ve saved up. At this stage of life, many Canadians shift their savings away from equities towards more conservative investments such as GICs. This especially made sense when GIC rates were high; today, a HISA may offer a similar rate of return, plus greater flexibility.

Pros and cons of GICs and HISAs

So, which is better for your savings goals: a GIC or a HISA? Let’s look at the pros and cons.

GICs HISAs Pros • Reasonable rates for one-year GICs still available

• Can be held in a registered or non-registered account

• Eligible for CDIC coverage • Greater flexibility

• Funds are not locked in

• Attractive promotional rates

• Eligible for CDIC coverage Cons • Usually requires locking in your funds for a set time

• Rates are quickly declining

• No longer paying 5% or more in interest • Non-registered account, so no tax advantage

What is CDIC coverage? (Tap to open.) CDIC is short for the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, a non-profit crown corporation. It provides up to $100,000 in deposit insurance per depositor, per insured category, if your bank fails, as long as it’s a CDIC member financial institution. Learn more in the MoneySense Glossary

