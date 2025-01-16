1. Make your cash work harder for you

You work hard and save money, but is your bank account doing its part? Moving your cash deposits to a high-interest savings account (HISA) can help maximize your savings. With a HISA, you can earn more interest than you would with a regular old savings account and still access your funds anytime. A HISA is also very flexible—you can access your money anytime, just like using a regular bank account.

If you’re looking for a high-interest savings account in Canada, the Simplii Financial HISA is an excellent option. It has no monthly fees or transaction fees and no minimum balance. Plus, Simplii has a generous welcome offer: 3.90% interest on eligible deposits for the first five months. (Offer ends March 31, 2025.)

2. Check and protect your credit score

Data breaches and identity fraud are common these days, so keeping an eye on your credit is a wise habit.

Canada has two credit reporting agencies, Transunion and Equifax, which collect our credit information and calculate our credit score. When you apply for credit, such as a new credit card, a car loan or a line of credit, lenders check your credit score to see how reliably you repay your debts. Landlords may also check your score to determine whether you’d likely be a trustworthy tenant who would pay rent on time.

Lenders aren’t the only ones who should check your score—it’s a good practice to monitor your credit score and credit report at least once a year to look for mistakes and signs of identity theft or fraud. That could include inquiries from unknown companies, address changes and other suspicious details.

Did you know you can get a free credit score check in Canada? You can check it yourself through several service providers and by contacting the credit bureaus directly. If you have concerns, you can add a flag to your credit report with each credit agency. This will add an extra layer of verification.

If you believe you’re a victim of identity theft, immediately contact your local police and report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

3. Consult a financial advisor to see if you’re on track

Conducting an overall check on your financial health is also a good idea. Things change over time; your income, expenses and goals may have evolved since you created a financial plan for yourself or had one done. And if you’ve never put your money in order with financial planning, now’s a great time to start. Having a road map to reach your financial goals—whether it’s repaying debt, buying a home or getting ready for retirement—can provide peace of mind and help you get there faster.