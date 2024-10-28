Wealthsimple, a Canadian online investment service, conducted a survey in November 2023 and learned why—it found that a staggering 72% of women feel they simply don’t know enough about investing and don’t feel confident enough to try—so they don’t. And only one in four Canadian women seek out advice from a planner, according to a TD Waterhouse poll.

That’s the bad news. The good news is, “it’s never too late to start investing,” says Teresa Black Hughes, a financial advisor at RGF Integrated Wealth Management in Vancouver. More good news: Women are better savers than men, according to a 2017 Fidelity survey, which means we’re more than capable of saving for our future—we just need a financial plan in place.

Here’s how three financial experts help their single-income female clients plan for the future so you can do the same.

Newsletter Get free MoneySense financial tips, news & advice in your inbox. subscribe now

How to get started with financial planning

This is often the part that’s a deterrent for some people: The part when you must come face-to-face with your finances. But it doesn’t have to be so daunting—just follow these steps:

Make a realistic financial plan

As a planner, Hughes has helped a range of single-income women in Canada, from teachers and housekeepers to actors and lawyers, achieve their savings goals, who she says all had one trait in common: “They were all disciplined.” Hughes sits with her clients to find out where they are financially and makes a plan to get them to where they want to be. “By showing them the numbers, we can determine how far away they are from [their savings goals] and if there’s anything we can cut out,” she says.

Here’s what you can do on your own: Start by determining your financial goals. Identify what you want to do with your money, whether it’s a short-term goal like saving for a car or a long-term goal like retirement. And decide how long you have to save.

Next, assess your current financial situation. Look at your income, expenses, debts and assets for a clear picture of where you stand. Then, determine how much you need to save each week or month to achieve your goals within your timeline. Finally, create a budget and if necessary, find alternative ways to bring in more income to meet your savings goals. (Here’s a free downloadable budget Excel template to get you started.)

But wait—this doesn’t mean you need to make drastic changes that could lead to an uncomfortable or unenjoyable life. “Give yourself a little bit of grace,” says Jennah Cornelissen, lead advisor at Wealthsimple. “There’s no discount for being a single person,” she says. “Rent, groceries, [and so on] cost a significant amount of your take-home pay.”