A smiling young woman takes a selfie in her new home.

FHSA

Unsure about buying a home? Why you should open an FHSA now anyway

A gold bitcoin sits on top of American cash

Canadian Crypto Observer

Price of bitcoin hits new high after Trump victory, and more crypto news

Bitcoin surges, Coinbase makes a splash in Canadian football, and could bitcoin’s creator be Canadian?

Ask a Planner

What to know as Canada’s capital gains tax changes remain in legal limbo

The federal government’s capital gains inclusion rate increase has yet to become law. There’s a slight chance it may...

Three loonies sit on a map on the Canadian-U.S. border

News

How Trump’s election win could affect interest rates in Canada

Experts say Donald Trump’s promised policies risk higher inflation and could weigh on the Canadian dollar.

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2024

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

A young woman surrounded by moving boxes in her new home

Mortgages

Looking for a mortgage in B.C.? Don’t limit your options to the big banks

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

A Canadian jumping over gap, to symbolize managing risks in a portfolio with ETFs.

ETFs

Two ways to lower risk in your investment portfolio with ETFs

The U.S. election made the market go up—for now. Is volatility keeping you up at night? Here are some...

Two Canadian investors looking at options trading.

Investing

Should you do options trading?

Get rich quick or risky business? Options trading is accessible but not for everyone.

A man sitting at a table and videochatting on a laptop.

Financial Planning

The MoneySense Find a Qualified Advisor Tool

