Are you planning to sell your home?

The real estate market has been slow, despite recent reductions in the Bank of Canada benchmark interest rate and new buyer-friendly changes to mortgage rules. But economists widely expect more cuts from the central bank before the end of the year. Considering all these factors, we may see a stronger real estate market in the months ahead, enticing more buyers and sellers to jump back in.

If you’ve been thinking about selling your property, now’s a good time to get ready, and to make a plan for what to do with the money while you look for your next property or make other plans. Let’s look at what happens immediately after you sell your home.

How do home sellers get paid?

Depending on the closing date, the proceeds from the sale of your home may take a while to reach your bank account. Your lawyer will take on the tasks required to close your home sale, including discharging the mortgage and title, reviewing property tax information, performing closing adjustments and preparing documentation. However, when it comes to receiving money from the buyer, it will go through several hands before it gets to your bank.

Your lawyer will first discharge (repay) your mortgage, if you have one, and cover any other charges, such as a prepayment penalty or other fees. Next, your lawyer will deduct their legal fees. Then, the realtors on both the buy and sell sides receive their commissions, and what’s left is yours.

Your lawyer will give you a full accounting of how they distributed the monies and what your net proceeds are. You will receive a certified cheque, bank draft or wire transfer for the proceeds on or after closing day. Check with your lawyer for the exact timing.

If you aren’t immediately closing on a new home, you can put the money into a high-interest savings account, where it will grow while you think about your next steps.