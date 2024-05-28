Advertisement

News

Scotiabank Earnings: Q2 breakdown for investors

Scotiabank reports $2.09 billion Q2 profit, down from $2.15 billion a year earlier.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Ask a Planner

Can you transfer a RRIF to a TFSA—and what are the tax implications?

Canadians can transfer some registered accounts without withdrawing funds. What happens when you want to transfer a RRIF to...

Graphic with a brain drawn with circuits

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: May 26, 2024

Canadian inflation cools, Nvidia continues to dominate, and U.S. retailers say that consumers are tapped out.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Stocks

Why is TD’s profit down?

TD Bank Group reports profits down 22% on anti-money laundering hit.

A cheerful couple review a list of RRSP accounts online using a laptop

RRSPs

The best RRSPs in Canada for 2024

Here are the best accounts to hold your savings and investments.

ETFS

Best ETFs in Canada for 2024

Back for the 12th edition, the top exchange-traded funds among Canadian, U.S., international, fixed income and all-in-one ETFs, and—fan...

ETFs

Best ETFs for 2024: Best Canadian equity ETFs

The MoneySense panel’s picks for the best exchange-traded funds focused on Canadian stocks.

ETFs

Best ETFs for 2024: Best U.S. equity ETFs

The MoneySense Best ETFs panel reveals what to look at for the best exchange-traded funds for exposure to companies...

