In fact, Canadian savers have an abundance of good choices right now for places to earn rates of interest that will keep their money growing ahead of inflation. So, where should you put your money: in bonds, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) or a high-interest savings account (HISA)? You may be surprised at how similar these are for interest rates. But there’s more to the story.

Is it time for Canadians to invest in bonds again?

The talk of bonds coming back only makes sense if you understand where they went. For most of the past decade, bonds have been a terrible investment as interest rates fell to historic lows, meaning they paid almost no interest. Then inflation took off as the global economy lurched out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and central banks were forced to raise interest rates—fast.

A bond is a security that pays a set interest rate for a set time until it matures. When it does, the issuer (a government or a corporation) returns all the principal to the bond holder (you), plus interest. When interest rates go up, older bonds paying lower rates of interest fall in value—in 2022, the Canadian bond market aggregate fell more than 10%! So, bonds, especially those still a long way from maturity, can fluctuate in price. But it’s not all bad. They can also rise in value when interest rates fall. That’s been happening lately, hence the “bonds are back” narrative. If you put your money in a bond fund at the beginning of 2024, you will not only have earned interest but also a capital gain. In other words, you could sell your holdings today for more than you paid for them.

Where should you put your money: Bonds, GICs or a HISA?

The best place to invest depends on your financial needs, preferences and the purpose of your deposit. Let’s look at the pros and cons of each savings and investment vehicle:

Good to know Pros Cons Bonds Buying individual bonds can be tricky, which is why most Canadians who want bonds typically invest in mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold them. You can sell fund units anytime; you can earn capital gains as well as interest when interest rates fall. The value of your holdings varies; they are not covered by deposit insurance; buying and selling may involve fees. GICs GICs are a contract with a bank or credit union. Unlike a bond, they aren’t tradeable. Your principal is guaranteed; GICs tend to pay the highest rates of interest of the three. GICs are illiquid (you generally have to hold them to maturity, unless you choose a lower-interest redeemable GIC); no capital gains potential. HISAs A HISA is simply a savings account that pays a higher-than-average interest rate. Principal is guaranteed; no fees to set up; ability to withdraw money at any time. Returns come from interest only.

What works for you and your cash

As you can see, there’s more to opting between investments and accounts than comparing interest rates. GICs might offer the highest rates (for now), but they are unsuitable for savers who might need to access their money earlier than they expected (for example, to place a down payment on a home).