What to expect from bonds

Considering that Pape is well past the traditional retirement age of 65, that must have shocked many of his retired readers. But he warned in his April 5 article that there is still “much more pain ahead” for bond investors. He said all but two of 40 iShares bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sold in Canada were in the red. Some were down 10% or more, like the iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF (XLB), down 11.8% from Jan. 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022. Even short-term bond ETFs, like Vanguard’s Short Term Bond Index ETF (VSB/TO), have suffered losses, albeit a modest 1% for 2021. If these were stock losses, he said, it could be called a crash.

In a similar vein were the pronouncements by financial planner Ed Rempel, who argues retirees should be out of bonds and ratchet up their personal risk tolerance to take on more stock exposure. As he shares in the YouTube video “The risks of bonds to retirement,” Rempel no longer believes Canadians can retire on balanced portfolios, like the classic 60/40 asset mix seen in the popular asset allocation ETFs.

The Bond bubble of the last 40 years is over, Rempel says. Over those four decades, interest rates fell pretty much every year; a “weird” confluence he says will not happen again, at least in the lifetimes of today’s retirees. Those who buy bonds today can expect to lose money net of inflation for the next 30 years. He says, “That’s the disaster.”

Rempel quotes stock guru Warren Buffett that bonds provide “return-free risk.”

The yield on a 30-year bond today is 1.5%, while inflation is (conservatively) 2%. So, bonds are “a truly horrible investment: expect to lose money for the next 30 years,” says Rempel.

Instead, Rempel puts faith into the long-term trend of stocks rising. He cites the 7% long-term annual returns for stocks net of inflation. Stock bear markets are common, but bull markets are larger and longer, he adds. “Risk tolerance is a learned skill,” defining risk tolerance as “the ability to do nothing when your investments go down.”

What are investors to do?

Ideally, investors should be 100% in equities, says Rempel. Personally, I think that has risks of its own for those in the retirement risk zone. There’s a reason many investing gurus advocate balanced portfolios and maintaining some fixed-income exposure that can serve as ballast during the inevitable periodic stock-market storms.

Rempel did concede that if there is a need for liquid funds, you can “put it in cash” or park it in short-term savings accounts.