Pre-pandemic, this is where Canadians planned to retire abroad

Places like Mexico, East Asia or parts of Europe have relatively low costs of living in which average Canadians might be able to retire early, merely on the strength of Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS). Add in employer pensions and registered and/or unregistered savings, and that would be gravy on top.

Personally, we have not travelled since we visited Cuba early in 2020. Some trips long before COVID-19 were to scout out possible expat communities to relocate abroad. One place we strongly considered for retirement was Chapala, Mexico, and the nearby town of Ajijc.

Mexico could still be an option

I reached out to Akaisha and Billy Kaderli, who recount their journey to early financial independence and the places abroad they have lived in their blog RetireEarlyLifestyle.com and also released a second edition of their book The Adventurer’s Guide to Chapala Living.

“We believe retiring abroad is still feasible, without a doubt,” they tell me via email.

The number of countries to which North Americans can emigrate has been limited due to governmental pandemic restrictions, but Mexico has been gentler with constraints on travel within the country, says Akaisha. “With many people being locked inside their own country or afraid to travel, Mexico has been a breath of fresh air.”

Residency requirements in Mexico are amicable for Americans like Billy and Akaisha. “Even if one does not qualify, we know numerous people who have chosen the 180-day tourist visa and have lived in Mexico for years. They leave the country every six months to renew the visa and simply re-enter for another 180 days.”

The exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and Mexican peso has been stable, making the cost of living affordable and fun. Full meals of salmon, chicken or eggs benedict, including beverage and tip, run about US$10 per person, she says. “Medical care is accessible and reasonably priced. Travel by air or first-class bus is ridiculously economical.”

Another popular Mexican hotspot for Canadian expats is San Miguel de Allende. In a blog post from five years ago, I wrote about bumping into former Financial Post colleague Dean Cummer while in San Miguel. Cummer and his Canadian partner visited San Miguel early in their search for a place to retire but worked their way through other spots recommended by internationalliving.com, including Panama and Nicaragua. They sold their Toronto home and eventually settled on San Miguel. Apart from the lower cost of living, they were attracted to the city because of the warm weather and the arts scene.