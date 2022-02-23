Matthew Ardrey, a wealth advisor with Toronto-based TriDelta Financial, says that while inflation’s average 2% annual rate over the last 20 years has been considered “benign,” it’s still 40 basis points higher than the average Bank of Canada overnight rate during that period. “It has been eroding risk-free returns for a long time.”

Prevailing interest rates have been less responsive to inflation dynamics in that time frame, Ardrey adds. “Central banks have communicated a tolerance for higher inflation rates in order to foster growth.”

Duration risk and inflation-linked bonds

TIPS were designed for the U.S. government with assistance from billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, as noted in my previous Retired Money column. He has long argued that true balanced portfolios go beyond the usual 60/40 mix of stocks and bonds to include TIPS (or RRBs, in Canada) and gold/commodities.

Given that inflation was benign until mid-2021, I’m guessing most Canadian investors are underweight the last two asset classes and are probably overweight stocks. But now that inflation has started to roar, many must be agonizing over what to do about it.

Since inflation puts pressure on rates to rise, what happens if the longer-term bonds held in funds inflict capital losses when rates spike at the same time? That’s the problem with both TIPS and Canadian RRB ETFs that hold too much in long- or mid-term bonds—and most of them do. Then price volatility from duration risk may outweigh the inflation-protection benefits, according to an analysis by BMO Wealth Management of the perils of holding TIPS during times of rising rates.

Last year wasn’t a good one for fixed income funds in general, although by Dec. 31, 2021, the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB) and the BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF (ZRR) both had slightly positive returns for the year: 1.43% for XRB and 1.26% for ZRR. But if rates rise multiple times in 2022, then what?

This may be less of a problem if you hold RRBs directly and until maturity: Government of Canada Real Return Bonds issued by Ottawa have maturities ranging from five years out to 30 and even 40 years out. I used to own some of these directly, but they matured in December 2021.

When I tried to find a new series at RBC Direct Investing, none seemed to be available online. However, you can buy newer issues by calling the bond desk. The two with the shortest maturities were one with a 4.25% coupon and a maturity date of Dec. 1, 2026, priced at $127.28, and another with a 4% coupon and a maturity date of Dec. 1, 2031, priced at $146.55. Note that the BMO paper says that unlike TIPS, RRBs have no protection against deflation.