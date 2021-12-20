—Franco

I am going to cut to the chase here, Franco. You cannot transfer your Canada Pension Plan (CPP) to a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP). Some pensions can be transferred to an RRSP, and there are ways to avoid CPP contributions as well as reasons to treat your CPP like an RRSP. So, your question does bring up some interesting discussion points.

When is CPP paid?

CPP contributions generally result in an increase to a future CPP retirement pension that starts to be paid between a retiree’s ages 60 and 70. I say “generally” because if a contributor reaches the maximum years of contributions, or if a retiree’s spouse dies and their combined retirement and survivor’s pensions hit the maximum, for example, contributions may not result in an increase.

Retirees often start their CPP as early as possible so they can preserve their RRSP investments. Interestingly, many if not most retirees would probably be better off deferring. Those who live well into their 80s will receive more lifetime income from CPP if they wait until age 70, rather than starting earlier.

Transferring money for retirement

Most pensions are eligible to be transferred to an RRSP. Defined contribution (DC) pensions are like RRSPs, in that contributions are tax deductible, accounts generally consist of mutual fund investments. And the plan grows on a tax deferred basis until withdrawals begin.

Upon leaving an employer with a DC pension, the account can be transferred to a locked-in account, like a locked-in RRSP. The locked-in status just means withdrawals cannot generally start until age 55, and there are maximum annual withdrawals that may apply upon converting the account to a life income fund (LIF) or locked-in retirement income fund (LRIF).

Defined benefit (DB) pensions can sometimes be transferred to a locked-in retirement account, depending on the plan rules. Some DB plans can only be transferred to an RRSP up until a certain age, assuming the plan member has retired or otherwise left the employer. DB plans are also subject to actuarial valuations with only a calculated portion eligible to be transferred on a tax deferred basis with some of the commuted value generally being taxable to the recipient in the year of transfer.

How to stop contributing to CPP

Employees cannot stop contributing to CPP until they reach the age of 65, Franco. If you are still working after 65, you must complete Form CPT30, Election to Stop Contributing to the Canada Pension Plan, or Revocation of a Prior Election, in order to stop contributions.