Can I withdraw that and put it against my mortgage so I can have less monthly mortgage to pay?

– SK

Does it make sense to withdraw from an RRSP to pay a mortgage?

Sorry to hear about your husband’s job, SK. The unemployment rate is still higher than pre-pandemic at 6.7% in October 2021, but much lower than the 13.7% peak in May 2020. If he was receiving the Canada Recovery Benefit, that income support recently ended on October 23, 2021. Hopefully, he will find something soon.

If you have $50,000 in your registered retirement savings plan (RRSP), you could take a withdrawal. You do not need to wait until you retire or become a certain age. This assumes it is not a locked-in RRSP that came from a pension transfer. Locked-in accounts have limitations. Regular personal RRSPs do not, however.

The problem with you taking a RRSP withdrawal is that the amount you take out is added to your income. If your existing income for the year is $50,000, SK, you will pay at least 28% tax on your withdrawal and possibly more depending how much you take and your province or territory of residence.

If your income is $100,000, and you withdraw the whole $50,000 RRSP balance, the rate could be as little as 35%, as much as 47%, and an average of 41% across the country.

The point is: You may only be left with one-half to two-thirds of your withdrawal to pay down your mortgage. RRSPs are generally meant to be contributed to in high income years and withdrawn in low income years, ideally in retirement. If you need withdrawals during your working years, they can be quite taxing.

If your husband has a RRSP account in his name, that may be preferable instead of a withdrawal from your RRSP, assuming his income is lower for the year.