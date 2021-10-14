We are starting to build a home on the lot this year and we would like to change it to joint tenancy. Would you be able to explain how we would go about doing this?

— Sheila

What’s the difference between tenants in common and joint tenancy?

Tenancy in common is a type of joint ownership often used by common-law spouses, couples in second marriages, or family or friends who own real estate together. Tenants in common can own different percentages of a property, and they own a divided interest or share of a property, rather than jointly owning the entire property together.

Joint tenancy with right of survivorship is commonly used by married couples to own real estate, whereby spouses simultaneously own 100% of a property. When a joint tenant dies, their ownership interest passes directly to the survivor—the so-called right of survivorship—who then owns the whole property.

The death of a property owner who owns a share of real estate as a tenant in common will cause the share to pass through their estate and be dealt with, based on the terms of their will. It may be left to someone other than the other co-owner, like children from a first marriage, for example. If a property is owned as tenants in common and your estate wish is to have it go to the co-owner, as may be the case for you, Sheila, owning as joint tenants with right of survivorship may be advisable.

Spouses who separate or divorce may do the opposite—changing ownership from joint tenants with right of survivorship to tenants in common.

A real estate lawyer can help change the ownership of real estate, Sheila. There will be legal fees to do so and may be municipal or provincial fees as well. The costs may be up to a couple thousand dollars.

The tax implications in changing tenants in common and joint tenancy

When you change ownership of real estate, there may be land transfer tax payable, but typically only when consideration (cash, other assets, a loan, etc.) is being paid for the transfer. If co-owners change ownership and no consideration is exchanged, like changing from tenants in common to joint tenants, there will typically be no land transfer tax implications.