Severance of joint tenancy after death

The Canadian Inheritance study by Decima Research estimates that about $1 trillion in inheritances will be received by Canadian Boomers in the next 20 years. So your estate planning conundrum is becoming increasingly common, Kim.

When property is owned by more than one party, it is frequently held in joint tenancy with the right of survivorship. Spouses typically hold property as joint tenants, whereby upon the death of the first, the asset passes directly to the survivor and does not make up part of the estate of the deceased. More and more, I am seeing elderly parents holding property in joint tenancy with their children, which has pros and cons.

What is “tenants in common?”

It bears mentioning that there is another way to own property jointly. You can own it as tenants in common. This is when two or more parties own a share of the property that does not pass to the survivor automatically on death. This is more common for common-law partners who want their share of a home to go to their children, for example. Another common situation could be where siblings own a family cottage together.

The pros and cons of joint tenancy

One of the benefits of joint tenancy with rights of survivorship is that the time and cost to administer an estate may be reduced. In particular, assets held in joint tenancy that pass to a survivor typically avoid probate fees. Probate fees in Canada can be as high as 1.5% of an estate (Ontario) and must be paid on certain assets in order to validate the will and permit the estate trustee to distribute assets to the beneficiaries. Other provinces have lower, flat fees and probate is less of a financial concern.

One of the many negatives of joint ownership of a parent’s principal residence with a child is that capital gains tax issues may arise.

In some cases, Kim, when someone gifts an asset to another person, there is capital gains tax that arises at the time of transfer. This is because when you transfer an asset to a non-arm’s length person, like a child, even if money hasn’t changed hands, you are generally deemed to have sold it at fair market value.

In your case, it could likely be argued that the gift of half of your mother’s condo and cottage was not an outright gift, but rather a case of a resulting trust. Assuming your mother was the sole owner at the time of transfer, used the properties herself and paid the ongoing maintenance costs, case law may suggest that the presumption of advancement did not apply, and you were technically holding half the properties in trust for your mother.