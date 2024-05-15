How real estate is taxed during a separation or divorce
A couple owned two properties, and each person is taking one as part of their separation. What are the tax implications?
Advertisement
A couple owned two properties, and each person is taking one as part of their separation. What are the tax implications?
Advertisement
What happens if a married couple separates, and they own a family house and a cottage. The separation is amicable and the couple would like to split the assets, with the family house going to the wife and cottage going to the husband. Would that trigger any taxes?
—Peter
Separation can be difficult for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is figuring out the finances. There are tax implications, Peter, for both individuals to consider.
Advertisement
First off, a transfer of assets between spouses is by default done on a tax-deferred basis at the original purchase price. So, whether the properties are held individually or jointly, either person can transfer their share of the ownership of a house and/or cottage to the other spouse without triggering an immediate tax implication.
They can elect for the transfer to occur at any value between the adjusted cost base and the fair market value. We will come back to this point.
When married or common-law couples transfer assets between each other, there’s always the risk of spousal attribution. This may apply if one spouse owns an asset or contributes primarily or exclusively to its purchase and transfers the asset to the other spouse. If the receiving spouse then earns income from it or sells it for a profit, there may be attribution of the income back to the transferring spouse. The income, or capital gain, would be taxable to the transferor.
Spousal attribution does not apply after separation or divorce. So, you can transfer assets and not have to worry about future income being allocated to you down the road. However, there could be lingering tax implications for one or both individuals.
Earn up to 4% interest on your savings. Plus, use the pre-paid card for everyday purchases and free ATM withdrawls.
Low-fee stock and ETF trading, with access to stock analysis tools and real-time data.
Lock in your deposit for one year and earn a guaranteed interest rate of 5.50%.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
A couple can only have one principal residence in any given tax year. Your principal residence is not necessarily the place where you primarily live. You can claim your cottage, for example, as your principal residence.
When a separation is amicable, the couple should determine together which property, when treated as the principal residence, would result in the least amount of tax. Specifically, they should consider the annual capital appreciation of each property, calculated as the total appreciation divided by the years of ownership.
Let’s say ex-spouses named Jo and Chris owned a cottage for a short period of time, and it appreciated significantly. They might agree to treat the cottage as their principal residence for the years they owned it. Jo could transfer full ownership to Chris, and they could jointly elect to have the transfer take place at the fair market value. Jo could claim the principal residence exemption to avoid tax in the year of transfer. Chris may be able to claim the cottage as their principal residence for all years of ownership given it will be the only property they own after the separation, and it will qualify for the principal residence exemption in subsequent years as well.
That means Jo will have to pay tax for some years of house ownership, because the cottage was claimed as the couple’s principal residence during the years it was owned. Jo may have some years of ownership before the cottage purchase, as well as more years after the separation, where the house can be their principal residence. But they will have to pay some capital gains tax eventually when they sell the house. It will be based on the total appreciation when they sell it, or die, and the pro-rated years where the couple claimed the cottage relative to the total years of ownership.
Advertisement
Chris may then agree that Jo should get more cash or other assets to account for this future tax liability. If they do not address this, the first person to sell a property might claim the principal residence exemption and expose the other to tax. Ideally, they would figure out what is mutually beneficial to them.
When transferring property from one spouse to another, Peter, there may be other implications, like land transfer tax. In the province of Ontario, for example, a transfer can be made if it’s pursuant to a written agreement, like a separation agreement, without attracting land transfer tax. So, it’s important to consider the implications related to the province, territory or city in which the properties are located.
As the separation is finalized, each spouse should work with their accountants and lawyers to determine an equitable division of assets that considers the tax implications. For example, $1,000 in registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) is worth less than $1,000 in tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), because there is deferred tax for the RRSP accounts. The same logic applies for the house and cottage. Each individual should calculate the tax implications of the property received to be sure their equalization is in fact equal.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Taking some time away to travel the world can have many benefits. Here are some ideas and saving strategies...
The perennial outperformer is embroiled in a money-laundering scandal. Is now the time to buy it at a discount?
Buffett is comfortable with Canada, Disney and Shopify disappoint in Q1 and Reddit has a great first earnings call.
Hamilton-based social media star Nathan Kennedy’s mix of motivational coaching and personal finance tips has struck a chord.
Last month’s federal budget introduced changes to capital gains tax in Canada. This has raised many questions about who...
The financial influencer shares her thoughts on debt, investing and putting every single dollar to work.
Amazon and Apple surprise to upside, oil sands welcome Trans Mountain, fast food’s mixed results, and Cameco slips.
Got a refund? Lucky you! Find out when you’ll get the money, what to do with your income tax...
Transferring ownership of a house while parents are still living can significantly affect probate tax, but there are other...
Here’s what to consider before converting an RRSP to a RRIF.