Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

A retired couple sit with a cup of coffee

Estate Planning

Cross-border estate planning: What should Canadian parents with U.S. beneficiaries do?

The transfer of Canadian estates to U.S. beneficiaries comes with various legal, tax and financial implications. Learn about the...

Cross-border estate planning: What should Canadian parents with U.S. beneficiaries do?

Taxes

Is the capital gains hike legally binding? What it would take to change the rules

A change to the capital gains inclusion rate takes effect on June 25. We look at the likelihood of...

Is the capital gains hike legally binding? What it would take to change the rules
A condo building under construction

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: June 23, 2024

Are lower housing prices on the way? Plus, CPI basket makeover, National Bank shareholders digest their rich meal, and...

Making sense of the markets this week: June 23, 2024

Mortgages

How much income do I need to qualify for a mortgage in Canada?

How much income do I need to qualify for a mortgage in Canada?
family moving house

Taxes

Moving? Don’t miss these lucrative tax deductions on your moving expenses

You can ease the financial pain of a costly move by deducting those expenses from your employment, self-employment or...

Moving? Don’t miss these lucrative tax deductions on your moving expenses
A family with packed bags looks at an arrivals and departures board at the airport

Ask a Planner

Goodbye, Canada: A guide to departure tax, withholding tax for non-residents

Some Canadian residents plan to retire abroad, while others are only here temporarily for work. No matter the reason,...

Goodbye, Canada: A guide to departure tax, withholding tax for non-residents
Calculating cost savings on a 3- vs. 5-year mortgage

Mortgages

3-year versus 5-year mortgage: How to choose your term

Interest rates are still high but set to come down, which is a key factor in picking a mortgage...

3-year versus 5-year mortgage: How to choose your term

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: June 16, 2024

American inflation is down, rates remain unchanged, tech bull market continues, Dollarama expands into pesos, and new stock splits.

Making sense of the markets this week: June 16, 2024
NVIDIA's Santa Clara office

Stocks

What does Nvidia’s stock split mean for Canadian investors?

Buy it? Sell it? Not sure what to do? There’s lots to think about, especially since the stock split....

What does Nvidia’s stock split mean for Canadian investors?
worried senior couple embraces

Retired Money

Canadian seniors, watch out for these scams

Financial fraud is proliferating and growing ever more sophisticated. How to protect yourself and your elderly loved ones from...

Canadian seniors, watch out for these scams