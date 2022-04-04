I am new to Canada and have little knowledge about the RRSP system. Would you be able to guide me? I overcontributed by more than $2,000. What is my best option to avoid a penalty?

—Mo

What is the RRSP contribution room?

The room to contribute to your registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) is generated each year, based on your earned income for the previous year. For most people, earned income is employment or self-employment income, but it can also include other sources like net rental income. This year’s RRSP room is 18% of last year’s earned income, up to a limit of $29,210 for 2022.

RRSP room is cumulative and carries forward each year.

How much is too much?

You are allowed to overcontribute to your RRSP–a contribution in excess of this year’s RRSP room–by up to $2,000. If you have more than $2,000 extra contributed to your RRSP, Mo, you are subject to a penalty. The RRSP overcontribution penalty is 1% of the excess contribution for each month it remains.

What to do if you over contribute to an RRSP?

If you have an overcontribution, here are the steps to consider.

The overcontribution should be reported by filing a T1OVP Individual Tax Return for RRSP, PRPP and SPP Excess Contributions. The return is an arduous process but is the primary method for reporting an overcontribution to Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). In the absence of filing this return, CRA may notice, often a year or two later, that an overcontribution was made. If the overcontribution lasts for several years, the 1% penalty and associated arrears interest can really add up.

When you realize you have overcontributed to your RRSP, Mo, you can fill out a T3012A Tax Deduction Waiver on the Refund of your Unused RRSP, PRPP, or SPP Contributions from your RRSP. Once submitted to and approved by CRA, the form can be provided to the financial institution holding the RRSP to withdraw the overcontribution without any withholding tax. However, in the meantime, your overcontribution will continue to attract a 1% monthly penalty tax.

Withholding tax is required otherwise on an RRSP withdrawal, at a rate of 10% up to $5,000, 20% on withdrawals between $5,000 and $15,000, and 30% on withdrawals exceeding $15,000. The federal tax withholding is 5%, 10%, and 15% respectively in Quebec, with 15% provincial tax withheld as well. If you prefer to just take the withdrawal and stop the overcontribution penalty, there will be withholding tax. However, this tax can be recovered when you file your tax return, Mo.