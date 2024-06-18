Tax withheld or payable in a foreign country is generally eligible to be claimed as a foreign tax credit on a Canadian tax return, resulting in a reduction in Canadian tax payable. This foreign tax credit mechanism is meant to mitigate double taxation.

But what happens when a Canadian resident leaves to move abroad?

How to declare yourself a non-resident of Canada for tax purposes

Becoming a non-resident for tax purposes may require a Canadian resident to not only move abroad but to also sever so-called residential ties in Canada.

Severing ties generally requires:

Selling or renting out your home to move to a new home (owned or rented) in another country

Having your spouse or dependants leave Canada with you

You may also need to sell your personal property and sever social connections and other ties in Canada (for example, your health insurance, driver’s license, memberships, etc.) and establish these in another country.

You may be considered a factual resident of Canada if you move to another country while maintaining these ties. However, in this case, you may still be a non-resident of Canada if the tax treaty between Canada and the foreign country of residence—if one exists—considers you to be a tax resident of that foreign country.

Departure tax in Canada

When you become a non-resident, you report (and pay tax on) your income for the year up until the date you leave. Just like a regular tax filer, your tax return is due April 30 (or June 15 if you are self-employed).

Leaving Canada can result in an exit tax—also known as a departure tax. A resident who becomes a non-resident is subject to a deemed disposition. This means they are considered to have sold all of their assets on their date of departure, and the sale price is based on the fair market value on that date.