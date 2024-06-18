Advertisement

Related Articles

family moving house

Taxes

Moving? Don’t miss these lucrative tax deductions on your moving expenses

You can ease the financial pain of a costly move by deducting those expenses from your employment, self-employment or...

Calculating cost savings on a 3- vs. 5-year mortgage

Mortgages

3-year versus 5-year mortgage: How to choose your term

Interest rates are still high but set to come down, which is a key factor in picking a mortgage...

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: June 16, 2024

American inflation is down, rates remain unchanged, tech bull market continues, Dollarama expands into pesos, and new stock splits.

NVIDIA's Santa Clara office

Stocks

What does Nvidia’s stock split mean for Canadian investors?

Buy it? Sell it? Not sure what to do? There’s lots to think about, especially since the stock split....

worried senior couple embraces

Retired Money

Canadian seniors, watch out for these scams

Financial fraud is proliferating and growing ever more sophisticated. How to protect yourself and your elderly loved ones from...

Upcycling influencer Refashionista Sheri

My MoneySense

Sheri Pavlovic shows how to rediscover the hottest fashion in your own closet

Under her web persona, Refashionista Sheri, the influencer offers tips and hacks for cheap and sustainable style.

A group of friends is seen hanging out with eachother.

A Rich Life

What is financial well-being? What does it mean to Canadians?

Financial well-being is finding a balance between the money we have and the life we want to live. Here's...

MoneyFlex

25 money moves to make by age 25 in Canada

From opening a TFSA to doing your own taxes and negotiating a raise, we share 25 ideas to kick...

Ask a Planner

How to prepare for future changes in tax policy—including capital gains tax

What do changes to capital gains in Canada teach us about tax planning generally? And how should we approach...

Photo of Ellyce Fulmore

Columns

Ellyce Fulmore is putting the personal back into personal finance

This Canadian finfluencer is making money management more inclusive, engaging and fun through her personal finance company, Queerd Co.

