Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

Q. I am a co-owner of a cottage in Ontario. The other co-owner would like to buy out my 50% share of the cottage as tenant in common. Do I have to claim capital gains if the cottage isn’t being sold?

–Claudia

A. Real estate is commonly owned as joint tenants, with rights of survivorship by spouses. However, tenancy in common is another ownership option that can be suitable for certain situations.

As an example, when siblings, friends or common-law spouses own real estate, they may not want their share to go to the survivor if they die. If they own the property as tenants in common, their respective shares can go to their respective estate if they die, and can be divided among their beneficiaries rather than going to the surviving co-owner.

You ask about whether you need to claim capital gains given the property is not being sold, Claudia. However, you are selling it—just not to a third party. You are legally selling your share to the co-owner.

Even if you were to transfer your share to the co-owner without money changing hands, as one might do with a child to transfer the family cottage to them, that will not avoid a deemed disposition or sale with the sale price based on the fair market value. The fair market valuation applies even if you choose an artificially low sale price; the actual value is what Canada Revenue Agency looks at when you make a transfer or sale to a non-arm’s-length party, such as a child.

Whether or not the sale triggers a capital gain depends on the purchase price, as well as the renovations or capital improvements you’ve made during the time you have owned the property, Claudia. If the sale price is higher than the adjusted cost base, that excess will be treated as a capital gain, less any transaction costs, like legal fees.

The capital gain may be tax-free if you are able to claim the cottage as your principal residence. A cottage can qualify for the principal residence exemption but may expose another home you own to tax for the years you owned both properties. It may only be advantageous to use the principal residence exemption for your cottage if it has risen in value significantly compared to your home. This is usually not the case.

If your cottage sale to the co-owner results in a taxable capital gain, there may be some ways to lessen the tax burden.