One obvious approach is to sell your home and downsize to a smaller property or rental, and pocket the proceeds of the sale.

Those who prefer to stay put, however, can borrow against the equity in their home in three different ways: take out or refinance a conventional mortgage, open a home equity line of credit (HELOC), or get a reverse mortgage.

While these products may seem similar at first blush—they all give you access to the value that’s tied up in your home—they are not the same, and each should be considered carefully. How can you tell which one is right for you? We’ve put together a summary of key points in a handy chart below, then go on to explain the key differences and how to choose in more detail.

At a glance: conventional mortgage vs. HELOC vs. reverse mortgage

This chart lets you compare the features of conventional mortgages, home equity lines of credit and reverse mortgages side-by-side. It’s a high-level look that does not reflect any specific lenders or products.

Conventional mortgage HELOC Reverse mortgage Age requirements none none 55+ Amount you can borrow Up to 80% of the home’s market value; depends on household income, equity, debt, credit score, stress test, etc. Up to 65% of the home’s market value; depends on household income, % equity, debt, credit score, stress test (in some cases) Up to 55% of home equity, depending on borrower’s age and the home’s appraised value Funds received as Lump sum As-needed revolving credit One-time advance or lump sum with regular cash payments Payment requirements Principal and interest according to amortization schedule Monthly interest on outstanding debt; principal repayments on your own schedule No payments required until the mortgage becomes due (that is, until borrower sells or transfers ownership of the home; the last borrower moves into long-term care or a retirement home; the last borrower dies; or the borrower defaults) Retain ownership? Yes (as long as borrower makes payments on time) Yes (as long as borrower makes payments on time) Yes (if borrower continues to meet mortgage obligations) Equity value in the home Increases with each mortgage payment Increases only when making principal repayments May decrease as interest accumulates What if I sell? Use the proceeds of the sale to pay off the balance (and any prepayment fees) and pocket the difference Use the proceeds of the sale to pay off the balance and pocket the difference Use the proceeds of the sale to pay off the balance (which includes all the accrued interest) as well as fees and costs, and a prepayment charge, if any, and pocket the difference What if I die? Outstanding balance is paid out of the estate. If estate is insufficient, the home’s heir(s) can take over the mortgage payments, pay the balance, or sell as above Outstanding balance is paid out of the estate. If estate is insufficient, the estate’s heirs must pay the balance or sell home as above Outstanding balance is paid out of the estate. If estate is insufficient, heirs must pay balance or sell home as above May be best suited for Homeowners with lots of disposable income, so they can pay interest and principal regularly Homeowners with some disposable income, so they can pay interest regularly and principal as it best suits them Homeowners with limited cash flow, who plan to stay in the home for life

Conventional mortgage

You may be able to refinance your existing mortgage (or, if your home is already paid off, take out a new one) to borrow a lump sum against the equity in your home.

While the total mortgage cannot exceed 80% of the home’s market value, the specific amount you can borrow depends on many factors, including your household income, total debt and your credit score. You must also “pass” the mortgage stress test, which basically ensures that you would still be able to make your payments if interest rates went up during the term of your mortgage.

Once you receive the loan funds (assuming you qualify) you’ll have to start making payments on the debt—both interest and principal—according to your amortization schedule. Miss a payment, and you may be at risk of losing your home.

Because of the strict eligibility rules and payment schedule, a conventional mortgage may work best for those with enough disposable income to take on these larger payments, and seniors living on a fixed income may not qualify.