I am aware I can pay myself a dividend, but I thought a business had to have earnings in order to declare a dividend. Is that the case? As I am a one-person operation, am I even allowed to declare dividends anymore? I heard the tax laws changed recently.

–Linda

Linda, you have a corporation and $100,000 of cash you have saved. A common mistake by business owners is thinking they cannot invest this money. A corporation can buy guaranteed investment certificates, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds. It can work with an investment advisor or open a self-directed brokerage account. A corporation can even buy a rental property or invest in another business.

But let’s go over some notes on incorporating, first.

Why incorporate a personal business

One of the benefits of incorporation is the ability to leave savings in the corporation, when it’s not needed for personal use. An incorporated business owner who does this can defer over 40% tax on their earnings.

There are other reasons to incorporate. One is to limit your personal liability, but liability can also be mitigated by purchasing insurance. Some people feel a corporation conveys a more professional business appearance, which may not matter if the business is essentially you. Another reason is when you have business partners.

What’s involved in incorporating a business

Incorporation costs money up front and ongoing. There are legal fees and accounting fees. Bank fees are higher as well. So, unless there is a benefit to incorporation, a business owner should consider operating as an unincorporated sole proprietor, reporting their earnings on their personal tax return. A business does not need to be incorporated.

Paying yourself a salary from a corporation

An owner manager who owns shares of their corporation, and is also an employee, can pay themselves in different ways: An employee can be paid a salary. A shareholder can be paid a dividend on their shares.