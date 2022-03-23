What are ADRs?

ADRs are a way to gain easy access to global stocks in U.S. dollars trading on U.S. stock exchanges. According to Seeking Alpha, among the 10 most actively traded ADRs are China’s Baidu (Bidu/Nasdaq), the UK’s BP (BP/NYSE), Brazil’s Vale (Vale/NYSE), and Switzerland’s Novartis (NVS/NYSE.) The first ADR was introduced by J.P. Morgan in 1927 for the British retailer Selfridges.

Dividends paid by ADRs are in U.S. dollars. Canadians are of course able to buy ADRs, just as they can buy stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) trading on American stock exchanges. But they’ll have to convert their Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar to do so. And if they plan to retire in Canada, they will have to pay again to repatriate that money.

What are CDRs?

By contrast, CDRs give Canadian investors a way to buy popular U.S. stocks—particularly the FAANG tech stocks—in Canadian dollars, trading on the Canadian NEO exchange. (FAANG stands for Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet, formerly Google.)

You can find more information at CIBC, which developed CDRs. As you might expect, the Canadian bank has a positive spin on CDRs, saying it provides the “same stocks, lower risks,” with a “built-in currency hedge,” while offering “fractional ownership, easier diversification.” Its slogan: “Own the company, not the currency.”

A video by CIBC shows that, while Canadian stocks account for just 3.1% of the world’s stock market capitalization, most Canadians have 59% of their investments in Canadian stocks. To the extent foreign stocks, and especially American ones, have generated stronger returns, arguably Canadians are missing out. It suggests one reason for this is foreign exchange.

When CDRs are good for a portfolio

Accessibility

CDRs may especially appeal to younger investors with limited wealth. CDRs offer a way of accessing high-priced stocks in lower-priced Canadian dollar versions. For example, a single regular Amazon (AMZN) share currently costs a whopping US$3,200. Compare that with the CDR version AMZN.NE, which costs just $20CAD a share. Generally, the CDR version has the same ticker as the underlying U.S. stock, so be careful when you are buying to specify which version you wish to acquire.

Dividends

If the U.S. company pays a dividend, so will the CDR. Since most Canadian retirees spend their golden years in Canada, they can diversify beyond Canada’s resource and financial-concentrated market, and still have their assets and dividends in Canadian dollars.

Currency value and exchange rates

“If you don’t want to worry about currency exchange and just want to hold your portfolio in Canadian dollars, then I believe CDRs are a great option,” wrote Bob Lai in his introductory CDR blog on Tawcan.