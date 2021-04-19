According to a survey from BMO Financial Group, Canadian couples dip into their savings and investments to front more than half (60%) of their wedding costs. For most North American couples, it is almost accepted that getting married is going to end in a sizeable debt and some serious financial stress. Does that have to be the case?

Say it with us now: It is not worth it. No wedding is worth stress breakouts, zero sex drive, fighting with your partner, or going into debt over. The Institute for Divorce Financial Analysis reports that money issues are one of the three leading causes of divorce in North America. So while couples might feel like it is totally worth it to max out your credit card, borrow money, or talk yourself into going over budget in order to have The Perfect Wedding, it isn’t. A review of 115 studies about divorce found that couples who argue about finances at least once a week are 30% more likely to get divorced and couples who spend liberally on their weddings are more likely to divorce than couples who stick to a tight budget.

At the risk of putting too fine a point on the matter, the financial implications of weddings are very, very real.

The average wedding cost in Canada

Estimates range that in Canada (at least before the arrival of COVID’s micro weddings), the average wedding costs between $22,000 and $30,000 (slightly more, at around $33,000 in the U.S.). Some report that the cost of weddings have doubled in 10 years, while the media annual family income in Canada increased about 26%. It just doesn’t square: We’re spending heaps of money on weddings that have outpaced our salaries (and for many couples starting their lives together, the ability to buy property together), and what’s more, divorce rates aren’t really budging. What is driving all of this hoopla?

A massive machine called the wedding industry, to the tune of $72 billion globally. For couples trying to climb out of the tulle and champagne and keep their heads (and their budgets) straight, they have an uphill battle. The pandemic has prompted a reckoning in the sector, with couples opting for smaller, more intimate (and drop dead romantic) nuptials that are high on emotion and easier on the wallet. Prioritizing sustainability has couples looking to rent or buy previously loved attire, rather than spring thousands for a gown that will be worn only for a few hours—that’s likely made from a poly (i.e. plastic) blend, that will never, ever decompose, should it end up in a landfill. All of these factors, and more, are contributing to a realness and practicality for weddings in general and wedding budgets in particular.

How to cut wedding costs

We dove deep into this very topic while researching The New Wedding Book: A Guide to Ditching all the Rules, freshly published and set to be released April 20, 2021.

Tell a little lie

When shopping around for a venue and vendors, withhold the small detail that it is for a wedding. By conveniently leaving out that particular, you’ll get a clear sense of a cost without it being inflated because it is a wedding. If a vendor doubles their price when you do tell them it’s for a wedding, decide, “Is this really someone I want to be part of my wedding day?”

Prioritize three things that matter the most

Identify three things that are really important to you as a couple. Maybe it is the catering because you love food, a great band to dance the night away to, and a photographer whose work you love. Shop around for those items first so the rest of your budget can fall in line.