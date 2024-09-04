Meanwhile, “HISA rates are starting to come down,” says Travis Koivula, an investment advisor with Aviso Wealth in Victoria. (HISA stands for high-interest savings account.) His clients are increasingly asking whether they should shift some of their savings into traditional fixed income.

This comes after a long stretch of miserable performance for the fixed-income asset class. The historically low interest rates of the 2010s left bonds and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) paying barely-there levels of interest. (At one point in 2019, a quarter of the global bond market sported negative yields!) Bonds then got crushed when inflation and interest rates took off in 2022.

Today, bond and GIC yields are respectable, and the prospect of further interest rate declines makes the outlook relatively rosy for bonds on a risk-adjusted basis. Meanwhile, GIC investors are scrambling to lock in long-term rates before they fall. Judging by fund flows, investors are ready to rotate back into the asset class.

How interest rates affect bonds and GICS

When interest rates rise, prices for existing bonds fall because comparable new bond issues pay higher yields. The price drop makes them competitive with these new issues in terms of total yield to maturity. Likewise, legacy GICs paying lower rates of interest look less attractive; however, GICs can’t be traded so their value stays fixed.

What is meant by fixed income and how to invest in it

How should you invest your cash? Should you buy individual bonds, bond funds or GICs? Let’s look at the characteristics of each investment vehicle.

Individual bonds

This was likely the way your grandparents invested by buying low-risk government bonds. If you have a brokerage account, you can still do it. It’s sort of like owning a cashable GIC; you have the choice of holding it to maturity or selling it at its market price when you need the money for something else. And, even if interest rates fall, the interest it pays is locked in. Its price fluctuates up and down with interest rates, especially if it has a long term to maturity, but it will mature at its face value.

Bond funds

Most Canadian investors these days own bonds indirectly by buying bond mutual funds or bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which can also be bought through an online brokerage. This way you rely on portfolio managers (or an index) to pick the underlying bonds. You get wider exposure to the bond market, too. The downside is you are exposed to market volatility. If interest rates rise, the value of your holdings could fall. Also, you’ll have to pay management fees (deducted from your returns), though in the case of ETFs, these are very small—even as low as 0.1% or less.

GICs

GICs are the safest kind of debt investment available to Canadians, but they come at the price of being illiquid. As their name suggests, GICs are guaranteed by deposit insurance, generally up to $100,000 invested with a bank. Insurance limits can be multiplied by holding GICs in different types of accounts or holding them jointly, and some provincial credit unions have unlimited guarantees. But you have to leave it locked up for the investment’s entire term, anywhere from 120 days to five years. They can’t be traded like bonds, although there are cashable GICs that pay lower rates of interest.