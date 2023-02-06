What types of GICs are available in Canada?
With GICs, you can grow your money without risk. We explain the benefits of investing in GICs and the different types you can choose from.
If you’re looking for a way to earn more interest than a savings account can provide, without taking the chance of losing your principal, you may want to consider guaranteed investment certificates (GICs). Offered in Canada through financial institutions, these ultra-low-risk investments earn guaranteed interest income and can be a valuable component of a balanced investment portfolio.
GICs are a type of investment designed to protect your money while paying interest. When you buy a GIC, you typically lock in your investment for a set period of time, known as the term. In exchange for your capital, the issuing financial institution guarantees you an interest rate up front. When the GIC reaches its maturity date (the end of its term), you get your principal back plus interest. (Some GICs can be redeemed early—more on this below.)
Some of the benefits of GICs include:
For GICs that pay a fixed interest rate, you know exactly how much your investment will make—and when you will be paid—no matter what happens in the financial markets.
Unlike investing in stocks and bonds, you cannot lose money when investing in GICs, because your principal is 100% protected and guaranteed. That makes GICs especially useful when you’re approaching a savings goal and need to preserve your capital.
Most GIC investments are protected by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC), a federal Crown corporation funded by its member institutions, including the Big Six banks. In the highly unlikely event that a CDIC member institution is unable to pay out a GIC at maturity, the CDIC would reimburse you up to $100,000 for each eligible deposit category. Since April 30, 2020, deposits with terms of more than five years have been eligible for CDIC coverage, in addition to those with shorter terms.
GICs are very flexible investments. You can get GICs with terms ranging from as little as 30 days up to 10 years. You can choose from redeemable and non-redeemable options (more on this below), and even market-linked GICs, which offer principal protection plus the opportunity to participate in the stock market. And you can take advantage of tax savings by holding your GICs in registered accounts like your registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) or tax-free savings account (TFSA).
GICs come in a wide variety of types and term lengths to suit your needs. Below are some of the different options, using Scotiabank GICs as examples.
Non-redeemable GICs are locked in for the full term, but they pay higher interest rates than GICs that allow early withdrawals.
Cashable GICs allow you to withdraw some or all of your GIC investment before the end of the term without penalty after a short waiting period. For example, if you invested $5,000 in a cashable one-year GIC at Scotiabank, you could withdraw anywhere from $500 to the full value of the GIC including interest after 30 days. (Read more information about Scotiabank GICs.)
Scotiabank personal banking customers can invest in personal redeemable GICs. There is no waiting period before you can make a withdrawal.
Market-linked GICs combine the benefits of a diversified stock portfolio with the security of GICs. Scotiabank guarantees a minimum interest rate, and it pays more interest if the GIC’s market index performs better than the minimum by the end of the term.
Scotiabank offers short-term GICs ranging from 30 to 364 days. Short-term GICs are useful for building a GIC ladder—a series of GICs with regularly recurring maturity dates, such as 30 days apart. Short-term GICs are also a helpful way to invest money when you know you’ll need it soon.
Long-term GICs are available in one-year increments up to 10 years. For even greater flexibility, Scotiabank also offers a few useful non-standard terms, including an 18-month option.
GICs are a useful tool for meeting financial objectives because of the guaranteed returns, flexible redemption options, and wide variety of term lengths. Here are other ways GICs can help you save for a goal:
As with other investments, the money you earn from GICs can be taxable, depending on whether or not you hold them in a registered account or not. A few of the registered options available include:
No matter your financial goals, GICs are a flexible and convenient way to grow your savings without risking your hard-earned money. Now is a great time to take advantage of exceptionally high GIC interest rates and hold these investments in a registered account to keep even more of your money.
