The bank’s provision for credit losses, the amount it sets aside to cover bad loans, totalled $149 million for the quarter, up from $111 million a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, National Bank says it earned $2.68 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.18 in the same quarter last year. The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $2.49 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

“Our strong financial results for the third quarter reflect our diversified earnings mix and solid credit profile as well as disciplined execution across the Bank,” National Bank chief executive Laurent Ferreira said in a statement. “With our prudent approach to capital, credit, and costs, we remain well-positioned in a complex macro environment and we look forward to the growth opportunities ahead.”

The bank said its personal and commercial operations earned $366 million in the third quarter, up from $319 million in the third quarter of last year, helped by growth in total revenue. National Bank’s wealth management business earned $217 million in its latest quarter, up from $183 million in the same quarter last year. The bank’s financial markets business earned $318 million in the quarter, up from $205 million a year earlier, while its U.S. specialty finance and international operations earned $158 million, up from $128 million. National Bank’s “other” category reported a loss of $26 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $5 million in the same quarter in 2023.

Royal Bank of Canada reports $4.49B Q3 profit, up from $3.86B a year ago

Royal Bank of Canada reported a third-quarter profit of $4.49 billion, up from $3.86 billion a year earlier. The bank says its net income amounted to $3.09 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31 compared with a profit of $2.73 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Revenue totalled $14.63 billion, up from $12.98 billion a year ago, while the bank’s provision for credit losses for the quarter amounted to $659 million, up from $616 million in the same quarter last year.

RBC says the addition of HSBC Bank Canada increased its net income by $239 million for the quarter. On an adjusted basis, RBC says it earned $3.26 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $2.83 per diluted share a year ago. The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $2.97 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

“Our Q3 results demonstrate that RBC continues to operate from a position of strategic and financial strength with solid revenue growth and momentum underpinned by a strong balance sheet, robust capital position and prudent risk management,” RBC chief executive Dave McKay said in a statement. RBC said its personal and commercial banking operations earned $2.49 billion, up from $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year.

The bank’s wealth management arm earned $862 million, up from $663 million a year earlier, while its insurance business earned $170 million, down from $215 million in the same quarter last year. RBC’s capital markets business earned $1.17 billion in its latest quarter, up from $949 million a year ago. The bank’s corporate support group lost $208 million in the quarter compared with a loss of $101 million in the same quarter last year.

Trouble in BMO’s loan book again weighs on bank’s quarterly results

Trouble in BMO Financial Group’s loan book has once again weighed on its quarterly results, prompting analyst worries about the bank becoming an outlier in this credit cycle. The bank on Tuesday reported provision for credit losses amounted to $906 million for its third quarter, up from $492 million a year earlier, as it reported adjusted earnings that were down from last year.