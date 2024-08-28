Advertisement

Tax implications of adding a child’s name to your rental property

To fully understand the potential tax outcomes, consider legal versus beneficial ownership, the capital gains inclusion rate, changes to...

Applicant asks why mortgage renewal at her bank was denied

Mortgages

What to do when your mortgage renewal is declined

Though interest rates may be falling, many homeowners are still experiencing “rate shock” upon renewal—and in some cases, getting...

Two young girls play on the swings

News

How much is the Canada Child Benefit in 2024?

Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2024, along with how much you can expect to receive each...

A man holds a miniature wooden home in his hands

Mortgages

The best 5-year fixed mortgage rates in Canada

You have so many options for finding the best mortgage rate for you. Here’s how you can compare some...

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Investing

Markets response to U.S. Federal Reserve

Wall Street rises toward records after U.S. Fed says “time has come” for rate cuts.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: August 25, 2024

Canada’s railway-bound economy screeches to halt, inflation is down, Target shares rebound and TD to pay $4-billion penalty.

Worker at mid-career aged 40

Retirement

40 and no pension: What do you do?

You’ve reached your 40s, are mid-way in your career and realize you’ll never have a pension. Here’s how to...

senior couple on balcony of home

Save

Why a reverse mortgage should be a last resort for most Canadian retirees

Reverse mortgages do the job of freeing up income for house-rich, cash-poor Canadian seniors. But their terms are often...

