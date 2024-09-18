Advertisement

Hands holding a phone with a Wealthsimple icon

News

Wealthsimple reveals that it’s now profitable, after 10 years in operation

Financial platform Wealthsimple has been in business for a decade, as of this month. Revenue and assets are up—and...

A woman looks sadly at her smartphone

Crypto

What are the risks of trading crypto?

Before you invest in bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, understand how to manage their risks—including the errors you might...

Spend

Canada’s inflation rate—and what it means for your investments

The Consumer Price Index shows inflation ticked back up in May. How should inflation influence your choice of stocks,...

A woman stares at her phone in shock, realizing she's been scammed.

Crypto

10 common crypto scams and how to avoid them

Crypto scams are rising in Canada. Learn about the most prevalent schemes and how to protect yourself.

Two women and a young girl laying cross them laugh while watching TV

Ask a Planner

Borrowing from your HELOC to invest in equities

You can use a HELOC for leveraged investing. But what happens if you sell your home and want to...

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Three wood blocks spelling TAX sit on piles of gold coins

Crypto

What you should know about cryptocurrency tax in Canada

Stocks

Sobeys/FreshCo parent company, Empire reports earnings

Empire bets on full-service grocery stores gaining strength as economy improves.

Immigrant father and daughter in snowy forest

Retirement

New to Canada and no pension: How to save for your retirement

How much money do you need to retire in Canada, and what sources of income can you rely on...

Jerome Powell speaking

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: September 15, 2024

Inflation’s down, a nuclear-powered Oracle rises, Empire and Dollarama thrive, and the S&P 500 welcomes new family members.

