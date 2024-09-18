Another perk of crypto investing in Canada: you can combine it with tax-advantaged registered accounts like the tax-free savings account (TFSA) and the registered retirement savings plan (RRSP). Using these registered accounts, you can build a tax-free or tax-sheltered crypto portfolio, respectively. What’s more, you don’t have to know your way around “crypto land”—such as crypto wallets and crypto exchanges—to do this. But you should understand how crypto gains are typically taxed in Canada, how crypto ETFs work and the overall risks of crypto trading. As with any speculative asset class, investing in crypto is inherently risky. You will encounter market swings and crashes that can test even the most experienced investors. Here’s what to keep in mind.

How is crypto taxed in Canada?

In Canada—as of June 25, 2024—the inclusion rate for individuals for capital gains up to $250,000 is 50%, and for any portion of capital gains exceeding $250,000, it’s two-thirds (66.67%). Capital gains will be taxed at your marginal tax rate.

For example, if you bought some bitcoin or a stock for $100 and sold it for $110 a year later, $5 of your gains would be taxed. If your marginal tax rate is 20%, you’ll owe $1 in tax. However, holding investments in registered accounts in Canada—such as the TFSA and RRSP—can help you avoid capital gains tax in two ways:

Tax-free gains: Capital gains are entirely exempt from tax, as in the TFSA and (under certain conditions) the first home savings account (FHSA). Using your TFSA, you can withdraw any and all gains without paying a single dollar in capital gains tax.

Capital gains are entirely exempt from tax, as in the TFSA and (under certain conditions) the first home savings account (FHSA). Using your TFSA, you can withdraw any and all gains without paying a single dollar in capital gains tax. Tax-sheltered gains: Capital gains tax is not applied ntil the investment is withdrawn from the account, as in the RRSP.

How registered accounts can supercharge your crypto investments

Can you hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies directly in a registered account in Canada? No. But you can hold crypto ETFs in these accounts, just like you do stocks, mutual funds or other ETFs.

In February 2021, Canada became the first country to launch a spot bitcoin ETF. (Bitcoin ETFs launched much later in the U.S., in January 2024.) “Spot” means the ETF holds actual bitcoin and not bitcoin derivatives—complex financial instruments such as futures and options that gain their value from bitcoin or crypto. Today, there are a dozen Canadian crypto ETFs on the market, including bitcoin ETFs, ethereum ETFs and multi-crypto ETFs. One ETF provider—Fidelity Investments—is sprinkling crypto into its all-in-one ETFs.

Canadian investors are uniquely positioned to benefit from the mainstreaming of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and other cryptocurrencies. If you hold crypto ETFs in a TFSA, you can cash out your crypto without paying taxes in Canada. If the ETFs are in your RRSP, not only do you get a tax deduction for contributing to the account, but your investments also grow tax-sheltered. Note, however, that if your investments held in a registered account lose money, you can’t claim a capital loss. (Read more about crypto and taxes.)

Taxed vs. tax-free crypto investments

Let’s compare the hypothetical after-tax gains on a bitcoin investment held for two years, from September 2022 to August 2024. The table below illustrates the advantage of tax-free gains, so we’ll assume the same purchase and sale price for BTC and a BTC ETF—although, in reality, an ETF may not track BTC perfectly.

For the sake of simplicity, we’ve taken the ETF buy and sell prices to be the same as those of BTC itself—the approximate price of bitcoin in U.S. dollars in September 2022 and August 2024—even though the price of each ETF share is different from the price of bitcoin itself. We’ve assumed a marginal tax rate of 20%.