Related Articles

Ask a Planner

How to avoid RRSP overcontributions when you have a deferred profit sharing plan

Maxing out employer contributions is an easy way to boost your retirement savings. Here’s how to do it without...

A Canadian family moving, thanks the BoC rate cuts, which improved mortgage affordability in Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton

Mortgages

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at home affordability in March 2025

Seniors estate planning

Ask MoneySense

Should I draw down my RRIF to avoid estate taxes?

Yes, your estate will pay a high rate of tax on your RRIF when you die. But it usually...

Ask a Planner

Can you make RRSP contributions after age 71?

Here’s why you might see an RRSP deduction limit on your notice of assessment, even when you’ve already converted...

Hand holding a caution sign, symbolizing the Bank of Canada's caution messages with this week's rate hold.

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on April 16, 2025

Canadian man at 71 thinking about his RRIF withdrawal plan on a walk.

Retired Money

How to make sure you have enough money to fund your RRIF withdrawals

Once you start RRIFing, how do you make sure you have enough cash, and should you dial down risk?

Ask a Planner

2024 tax-filing extensions: What you need to know

There are several personal, trust and corporate income-tax-filing extensions for Canadians this year. Which ones apply to you? ...

A Canadian landlord showing a property to potential tenants for the 2025 tax year.

Income Properties

Rental income and taxes: What’s new for Canadian property owners in 2025

Whether you have renters in your home or another property, know that the money you make can affect your...

A Canadian woman with friends, whom she is considering creating a corporation to invest.

Ask a Planner

Should you set up a corporation with friends to invest?

What to consider when deciding to incorporate a company with friends to buy real estate and more.

A food truck with poutine

Spend

Where to find Canadian food

Sorry not sorry: Restaurants revamp decor, menus to showcase Canadian ties.

