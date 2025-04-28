Canadians (and the rest of the world) are living through the economic shock of a tariff war with the United States. Amidst the uncertainty, investors are seeking safe-haven assets. Is bitcoin (BTC) one of these?

Like gold, bitcoin is sometimes touted as a good asset to hold for a rainy day because its fundamentals are not controlled by any one country, company or other organization. The line of thinking is: because BTC is a global asset that isn’t created or controlled by one entity, it may be a good place to park your money during economic upheaval. That, however, doesn’t account for the volatility of crypto’s prices—for example, when BTC fell from about $84,500 to $74,000 (figures in U.S. dollars) between April 2 and 9, 2025.

While BTC may be a good alternative asset, don’t be in a hurry to sell all your stocks, bonds, gold or dollars in exchange for BTC!

Throughout its relatively short life, BTC has behaved a lot like stocks—that is, a high-risk growth asset—than a safe-haven asset. This means BTC drops dramatically during economic shocks and rises dramatically with good news and higher liquidity.

Here’s how BTC performed around the recent “Liberation Day” sell-off in March and April 2025, in comparison to some other major asset classes.

Sell-off around “Liberation Day”

Bitcoin (IBIT) Gold (GLD) S&P 500 (SPY) U.S. 10-year Treasury bills March high (USD) $51.44 $288.14 $583.77 4.38% April low (USD) $43.59 $273.71 $494.48 4.01% Percentage drop 15.26% 5% 15.29% 8.44%

3 takeaways from the Liberation Day sell-off

Neither BTC nor gold are safe-haven assets when judged in the short term. While both may beat inflation over the long term, investors do not sell stocks to buy gold or bitcoin. Rather, they go to U.S. Treasury bonds. The table above shows that bond yields fell in the immediate aftermath of Liberation Day, which means that investors bought bonds. (There’s more recent data to show that U.S. bonds and the U.S. dollar are being sold off, but that started a few days later, when global investors began offloading U.S. investments in response to the tariff war.) The S&P 500 fell as much as BTC, from their March highs to April lows of this year. Ordinarily, you’d expect BTC to fall a lot more than the S&P 500 during a sell-off. This tells me that BTC’s risk-return profile has drastically changed because of growing institutional adoption and mainstreaming over the past couple of years. (More on this below.) The fact that the S&P 500 fell as much as BTC is also a cautionary tale for investors on the top-heavy nature of the S&P 500 index. Just before the sell-off, the Magnificent 7—the seven largest companies in the index—accounted for a whopping 32% of the index. Is this a cue to diversify your equity portfolio into bitcoin or gold?

Bitcoin or gold: Which is the better diversifier?

With the S&P 500 falling as much as BTC in 2025, gold on a tear and BTC behaving like a relatively mature asset, Canadian investors may wonder how returns on BTC and gold compare.

Here’s some data on how these assets have performed—from a pure returns perspective—over two different periods: five years and one year. There’s a stark difference between these periods.

Return terms BTC Gold (GLD) S&P 500 total return 5-year return 1,087% 93.05% 98.43% 1-year return 33.42% 38.93% 6.85%