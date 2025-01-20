“It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community,” Trump said in a social post late Friday promoting the new tokens. They are marketed with a picture of Trump holding a fist up superimposed over the words “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT,” a reference to Trump’s response to an assassination attempt at a political rally in July.

My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to https://t.co/GX3ZxT5xyq — Have Fun! pic.twitter.com/flIKYyfBrC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2025



In promoting the meme coin, Trump told supporters to “Have Fun!” The website selling the tokens says they are meant as expressions of support and not an investment opportunity.

How much $Trump meme coin sold for when it was launched?

That hasn’t stopped people from trying to make money. The Trump meme coins started selling for $10 each before soaring to as high as about $70 as of Sunday morning.

It fell sharply later Sunday after Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, posted about a meme coin for her. The Melania coin was trading for around $5 Sunday afternoon.

What are meme coins?

Meme coins are a strange and highly volatile corner of the crypto industry that often start as a joke with no real value but can surge in price if enough people are willing to buy them. Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency whose mascot is a super-cute dog that muses things like “much wow,” is perhaps the most well known.

Meme coins can be used by scammers looking to make a quick fortune at the expense of unwary investors.

Investors’s response to Trump’s meme coin

Some crypto enthusiasts hailed the Trump meme coin’s release, saying it’s symbolic of the incoming president’s support for an industry that felt unfairly targeted by the Biden administration. Trump has promised to usher in crypto-friendly regulations and picked crypto cheerleaders for key government positions.

Critics said the Trump meme coin could be a dangerous way for special interests and foreign governments to try and buy influence with the president.

Most dangerous thing for country about Trump coin is what comes next. Now anyone in world can essentially deposit money into bank account of President of USA with a couple clicks. Every favor – geopolitical, corporate or personal – is now on sale, right out in the open. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 19, 2025

“Now anyone in the world can essentially deposit money into bank account of President of USA with a couple clicks,” Anthony Scaramucci, a former Trump White House communications director, said on X.

How Trump’s crypto coin came to be

The sale of Trump meme coin was organized by CIC Digital, an affiliate of the Trump Organization. The coin’s website said 200 million Trump meme coins are currently available, with plans to issue 1 billion over the next three years. CIC Digital and another company collectively own 80% of the Trump meme coins and will receive “trading revenue derived from trading activities,” according to the token’s website.