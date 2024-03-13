Talking about crypto with your family

With Canadians having different opinions about crypto—not to mention different levels of comfort and familiarity with the asset—you couldn’t bet how someone might respond. So, it can be a tricky topic to discuss with family members. It may be helpful for you to bridge the gap.

“These conversations can involve a type of reverse mentoring, in which young adult children (millennials and Gen Zs) may end up teaching their parents about the blockchain and cryptocurrency,” says Robin Taub, Chartered Professional Accountant and author of The Wisest Investment: Teaching Your Kids to Be Responsible, Independent and Money-Smart for Life (Robin Taub Financial Consulting, 2021). “As digital natives, they seem to have a better grasp of these concepts.”

Getting parents to talk about crypto—and money, for that matter

It can be a touchy subject, but you have to read the room and know your audience. So, before you even try to get mom and dad to understand, consider your family’s attitude towards money topics. How did your parents discuss money and finances with you when you were growing up?

Maybe they didn’t. “In many families, money is still a taboo topic,” says Taub. “Some of the reasons many parents avoid talking about it are because they don’t have the time or knowledge. They can’t teach their kids because they’re not good with money themselves. They’re ashamed or embarrassed about their own finances or are afraid they’re not equipped to handle sensitive or uncomfortable questions from their kids.”

How do you start the conversation? “Hey, I really want to talk to you about crypto. Can we set aside time?”

It’s good to be direct. Shannon Lee Simmons, a Certified Financial Planner and the founder of The New School of Finance in Toronto, says: “First and foremost, everyone knows that this conversation that we are about to have can be different than normal.” Second, it helps everyone understand the role that crypto may play in their lives.

If your family is already comfortable discussing money topics, you could skip straight to crypto by saying, “I’m curious to learn about crypto as part of my personal finances and would like to start experimenting. Can I talk to you about it?” This approach can help start the conversation even if not everyone understands crypto.

Explaining how crypto works

At its peak in November 2021, the crypto market was worth over USD$3 trillion. Since then, prices have fluctuated and recently rebounded. Crypto has been affected by many of the same factors that influence stock prices—such as supply, market capitalization and competing cryptocurrencies. Crypto’s market capitalization has fallen to about USD$2.55 trillion (as of early March 2024), but interest in crypto investing has remained strong in Canada, especially among those aged 18 to 34.