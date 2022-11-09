What are altcoins?

“Altcoin” is a catch-all term for cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin. Some of the popular altcoins you may have heard of include ethereum, cardano, avalanche, solana, polkadot, litecoin, polygon and dogecoin, among others. New ones are minted every day. For the average investor, the differences between them can be hard to grasp.

“Altcoins are designed for a range of purposes based on the specific goals of their developers,” says Roderik van der Graaf, founder of Lemniscap, an investment firm specializing in crypto assets and blockchain start-ups.

Moreover, altcoins have subcategories, ranging from stablecoins to governance tokens and staking coins.

Stablecoins are digital assets whose value is tethered to another security, such as a fiat currency, a commodity or other cryptocurrencies. Examples include USD coin and tether.

Governance tokens are cryptocurrencies that represent voting power on a blockchain project. Examples include uniswap (UNI), aave (AAVE) and maker (MKR).

Staking coins are cryptocurrencies that holders can pledge to a project to earn passive income in a process called staking. Examples include ether (ETH), cardano (ADA) and solana (SOL).

Many altcoins are used within their respective blockchains to facilitate transactions. For example, ether is used to pay fees for transactions carried out on Ethereum.

Altcoins vs. bitcoin

Altcoins differ from bitcoin in their features and functionalities. More specifically, altcoins aim to offer improved technology, faster transaction times and enhanced functionalities, such as smart contracts (self-executing agreements used to verify and record transactions between buyers and sellers), and at considerably lower prices.

“Some altcoins, like avalanche, address many of the scalability and functionality issues that have hindered the development and adoption of other blockchains,” says van der Graaf.

Bitcoin and altcoins also differ in their consensus mechanisms, the methods used to confirm and record cryptocurrency transactions. Bitcoin uses the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, while most altcoins, including Ethereum (which recently discarded the PoW model), use the more energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) model.

“Ethereum’s recent pivot from PoW to PoS reduces its carbon footprint considerably, when compared to bitcoin,” notes van der Graaf.