Bitcoin is arguably the most polarizing investment asset today. It has skeptics such as central banks and the larger global financial system in one camp, and high-profile cheerleaders including such tycoons as Elon Musk , Jack Dorsey and Mark Cuban in the other. Recently, some skeptics and fence-sitters—particularly the large U.S. financial institutions and payment processors—appear to be caving, with many jumping on the bitcoin bandwagon with various crypto considerations.

Even bitcoin’s recent swoon—cratering 50% from the year’s above-$64,000 high in April 2021—couldn’t dampen crypto enthusiasts’ optimism. Others are getting more curious about the crypto show. Here’s what you need to know before jumping in.

What is bitcoin?

For those who tuned in late, bitcoin is a type of digital currency that exists only online and operates using peer-to-peer technology. It was launched in 2009 by an unknown person (or persons) using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin can be used both as a form of payment and an investment, much like government-issued fiat currencies (what we call “money”). However, virtual currencies like bitcoin have no paper version, central control or government authority regulating their supply.

Transactions can be made anonymously, a feature that eliminates the middleman and keeps transactions hidden from legal scrutiny. This makes bitcoin particularly appealing to libertarians, tech enthusiasts, speculators and, well, those living on the wrong side of the law. Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are also known to have served some rather unconventional purposes.

Blockchain: the brains behind bitcoin

Blockchain is the underlying technology on which bitcoin and other digital currencies operate. Simply put, a blockchain is a database or a digital accounting ledger. As a decentralized, peer-to-peer network, blockchain records information about every bitcoin transaction that takes place anywhere in the world and distributes it across the entire network of computer systems.

These attributes allow users to send money anywhere in the world without an intermediary to convert the currency, or having to pay conversion fees or transaction costs.

Once a transaction is recorded on blockchain, its decentralized nature and cryptographic algorithm make it virtually impossible to tamper with it.