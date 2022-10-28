The digital currencies market has shrunk from USD$3 trillion in November 2021 to less than USD$1 trillion by late September 2022.

On the bright side, the lower valuations have once again made some of the biggest and most popular cryptocurrencies more affordable, with all blue-chip coins now trading at prices far below their peaks.

Of course, bitcoin remains the largest and best-known cryptocurrency, but there are thousands of others that claim to be better and faster with broader applications.

So, how can Canadian investors choose? Here’s a handy guide that explores the different factors that can influence a crypto coin’s value; risks and opportunities that affect the entire crypto market; and where to buy crypto coins.

How to pick a digital coin?

A great deal of a crypto’s value is baked into its utility. “Rather than focusing on name-brand recognition, investors should focus on utility capabilities,” says Michael Zagari, an investment advisor at Mandeville Private Client and Zagari+Simpson in Saint-Laurent, Que.

Here are some of the key questions to ask:

What problem can the cryptocurrency solve?

Could the emerging technology enhance user experience compared to existing technology?

Is there a potential for a community to form?

“Investors who have a deeper connection to the project are less likely to focus on the volatility of a token,” Zagari adds.

Based on their utility, popularity, technical prowess and applications, the following cryptos could be a safe and valuable addition to your crypto portfolio, says Zagari. However, volatility is something that not all Canadian investors can ignore, as it is rooted in risk tolerance.